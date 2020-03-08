Traveler caught trying to smuggle bird eggs from Thailand to Taiwan Traveler caught trying to smuggle bird eggs from Thailand to Taiwan (CNA photo)

A Taiwanese traveler has been caught at the Taoyuan airport for attempting to smuggle fertilized fowl eggs from Thailand into Taiwan, and will face severe punishment, Taipei Customs said Sunday.

The man, surnamed Chung (鍾), was found with a biscuit box containing 18 fertilized birds eggs in his luggage upon his arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport from Bangkok at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the agency said in a statement.

Each egg was carefully wrapped in a cotton bag and disguised as exquisite snacks, but officials said the eggs were still seen through an X-ray machine.

The eggs have been delivered to the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine, Council of Agriculture for virus tests and examination to determine what fowl species the eggs are, it added.

It was not clear what motivated the suspect to smuggle the eggs and whether he was trying to breed exotic birds for sale.

Citing the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Disease, Taipei Customs said those found smuggling animals subject to quarantine face up to seven years imprisonment and a maximum fine of NT$3 million (US$100,000).