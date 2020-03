LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez, left, heads the ball away from Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert, center, with midfielder Joe Corona,... LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez, left, heads the ball away from Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert, center, with midfielder Joe Corona, right, watching during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 74th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 victory over LA Galaxy and spoil Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez's home debut Saturday night.

Whitecaps defender Ali Adnan got a nice run up the right side of the box and made a perfect centering pass to Ricketts, who put it past goalkeeper David Bingham.

Bingham kept the Galaxy in the game in the 89th minute when he stopped Lucas Cavallini's penalty kick with his right foot for his third save of the night. LA played the final 15 minutes short-handed after Joe Corona received his second yellow card.

The Galaxy (0-1-1) had the edge in possession but only one shot on goal, which came from Cristion Pavon in the 47th minute.

Chicharito, who was Major League Soccer's biggest offseason signing, struggled again. The Mexican star has only two shots in his first two games, with none on goal.

LA's Sacha Kljestan had an open net during the 24th minute after Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and defender Janio Bike got mixed up on a clearing pass. But Kljestan's strike from just outside the box went wide left.

Vancouver's best chance in the first half was in the 26th minute, when Andy Rose's header off a set piece hit the crossbar. The Whitecaps evened their record at 1-1.

