  1. Home
  2. World

Colorado 2, Orlando City 1

By  Associated Press
2020/03/08 12:16
Orlando City 0 1 1
Colorado 0 2 2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Colorado, Namli, 1 (Rosenberry), 64th minute; 2, Orlando City, Mueller, 1 (Perea), 82nd; 3, Colorado, Moor, 1 (Price), 90th+1.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe; Colorado, Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls.

Yellow Cards_Moutinho, Orlando City, 15th; Namli, Colorado, 24th; Moor, Colorado, 55th; Acosta, Colorado, 76th; Schlegel, Orlando City, 81st.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria, Kevin Klinger, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_13,062.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho (Mauricio Pereyra, 73rd), Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith (Ruan, 73rd); Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez, Andres Perea; Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel (Chris Mueller, 79th).

Colorado_Clint Irwin; Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta, Younes Namli (Nicolas Mezquida, 72nd), Jack Price; Kei Kamara, Sam Nicholson (Jonathan Lewis, 90th), Andre Shinyashiki (Diego Rubio, 62nd).