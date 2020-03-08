Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

|Minnesota
|4
|1
|—
|5
|San Jose
|1
|1
|—
|2
First half_1, Minnesota, Opara, 1 (Gregus), 13th minute; 2, San Jose, Eriksson, 1 (penalty kick), 19th; 3, Minnesota, Gregus, 1 (Amarilla), 26th; 4, Minnesota, Amarilla, 2 (Molino), 32nd; 5, Minnesota, Lod, 1, 45th+3.
Second half_6, San Jose, Qazaishvili, 1, 53rd; 7, Minnesota, Opara, 2 (Gregus), 71st.
Goalies_Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Dayne St Clair; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Matt Bersano.
Yellow Cards_Amarilla, Minnesota, 67th.
Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Apolinar Mariscal, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.
A_12,223.
___
Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Robin Lod (Raheem Edwards, 88th), Kevin Molino (Hassani Dotson, 42nd); Luis Amarilla (Aaron Schoenfeld, 81st).
San Jose_Daniel Vega; Oswaldo Alanis, Guram Kashia (Chris Wondolowski, 64th), Nick Lima (Shea Salinas, 46th), Tommy Thompson; Magnus Eriksson, Cristian Espinoza, Vako Qazaishvili, Jackson Yueill; Danny Hoesen (Cade Cowell, 46th), Andy Rios.