FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 41 points, including the game-winning jumper with a half-second left, and Oklahoma beat TCU 78-76 after trailing by as many as 19 points after halftime Saturday.

Reaves had 15 points in a 23-9 run by Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) over the last 5:02 of the game. He had a four-point play with 1:32 left.

The Sooners, who clinched the No. 3 seed for the Big 12 tournament instead of slipping to seventh, never led until Reaves made his contested last shot.

Kristian Doolittle, the only Oklahoma senior, had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Desmond Bane scored 24 points on TCU's senior day while becoming the school's outright career leader in 3-pointers. The Frogs (16-15, 7-11) led 67-55 when he made the last of his four 3s with 5:17 left.

Brady Manek, who came in averaging nearly 15 points a game for Oklahoma, was scoreless until he hit a 3 with 1:58 to go. He made another one a minute later to tie the game.

Reaves was 12 of 23 from the field, and was 15 of 16 at the free throw line. His 31 points in a win over TCU on Jan. 18 was previously the most by a Big 12 player this season.

Jaire Grayer, another TCU senior, had 18 points, while Kevin Samuel and PJ Nembhard both had 12.

Bane had 10 points, including two 3s in the first 6:07 of the game, and 19 points by halftime in his last regular season home game. He was already tied for TCU's career record for 3-pointers at 243 before Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners, coming off a tough one-point home loss to Texas, rebounded with their third win in four games. That likely will lock up the Sooners' seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in eight years, though another win in the Big 12 tournament would provide another boost.

TCU: The Horned Frogs would have to win the Big 12 tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament. They may even need a win or two to get into the NIT for the third time in four years.

UP NEXT

The Big 12 tournament, where TCU plays Wednesday against Kansas State. Oklahoma will play West Virginia in the quarterfinals Thursday.

