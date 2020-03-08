Dustin Brown has trick, Kings beat Wild 7-3

Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis, left, congratulates center Trevor Moore, center, after Moore scored on Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock d... Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis, left, congratulates center Trevor Moore, center, after Moore scored on Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock deflects a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Saturday, March 7,... Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock deflects a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte, left, celebrates his goal with center Adrian Kempe during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the ... Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte, left, celebrates his goal with center Adrian Kempe during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy, center, helps stop a shot as Minnesota Wild center Ryan Donato, right, falls and goaltender Calvin Petersen wat... Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy, center, helps stop a shot as Minnesota Wild center Ryan Donato, right, falls and goaltender Calvin Petersen watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, upper left, celebrates his goal with teammates as Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala, lower left, skates away... Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, upper left, celebrates his goal with teammates as Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala, lower left, skates away during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brad Hunt, left, moves the puck as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson reaches in during the first period of an NHL ... Minnesota Wild defenseman Brad Hunt, left, moves the puck as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson reaches in during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings right wing Martin Frk, right, collides with Minnesota Wild defenseman Brad Hunt during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturd... Los Angeles Kings right wing Martin Frk, right, collides with Minnesota Wild defenseman Brad Hunt during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway, left, knocks the puck out of the air as Los Angeles Kings left wing Austin Wagner, right, watches along with... Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway, left, knocks the puck out of the air as Los Angeles Kings left wing Austin Wagner, right, watches along with center Gerald Mayhew during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise, left tries to knock the puck out of the air as Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen tries to catch it du... Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise, left tries to knock the puck out of the air as Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen tries to catch it during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore, left, scores on Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday,... Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore, left, scores on Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin Brown had three goals and an assist and the Los Angeles Kings won their fifth straight game, 7-3 over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Blake Lizotte and Trevor Moore scored 53 seconds apart in the second period, Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Vilardi added a goal to help the Kings improve to 8-2-1 in their past 11 games. Calvin Petersen made 25 saves for his third straight victory.

Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, Jared Spurgeon and Luke Kunin also scored, and Alex Stalock made 28 saves. The Wild had won six in a row on the road. They missed a chance to reclaim the first wild-card in the Western Conference.

Brown made it 4-1 early in the third period with his 297th career goal. He had a tap into an open goal after Stalock saved Ben Hutton's initial shot.

Spurgeon cut it to 4-2 at 5:33, and Kunin made it 4-3 with 4:25 left. But Brown got behind Minnesota's defense with 2:13 to go and added an empty-netter 59 seconds later for the hat trick.

Vilardi completed the scoring.

NOTES: The Kings are 6-1-1 in their past eight home games, winning four straight. … Stalock made his seventh straight start to tie his career high. … Wild F Kevin Fiala did not have a point, ending the longest point streak of his career at six games.

UP NEXT

Wild: At Anaheim on Sunday night.

Kings: Host Colorado on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports