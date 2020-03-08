Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) blocks a shot by Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game... Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) blocks a shot by Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) collides with Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) and Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) during the fir... Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) collides with Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) and Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Nashville Predators right wing Rocco Grimaldi (23) and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hoc... Nashville Predators right wing Rocco Grimaldi (23) and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Dallas. Nashville won 1-0. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Nashville Predators defenseman Korbinian Holzer (22) is escorted to the penalty box by linesman Darren Gibbs after being called for roughing during th... Nashville Predators defenseman Korbinian Holzer (22) is escorted to the penalty box by linesman Darren Gibbs after being called for roughing during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) and center Calle Jarnkrok (19) celebrate the team's 1-0 victory over the Dallas Stars following an NHL... Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) and center Calle Jarnkrok (19) celebrate the team's 1-0 victory over the Dallas Stars following an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) and Dallas Stars right wing Corey Perry (10) battle for the puck as Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (7... Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) and Dallas Stars right wing Corey Perry (10) battle for the puck as Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DALLAS (AP) — Juuse Saros shut out Dallas for the second time in three days, Ryan Ellis gained a measure of revenge with the only goal and the Nashville Predators beat the Stars 1-0 on Saturday.

Saros made 37 saves after stopping 33 in a 2-0 victory in Nashville on Thursday night. He has four shutouts this season and 11 overall, and is 6-0-1 against the Stars.

Ellis scored on a power play midway through the second period. Matt Duchene’s shot from the left point went over the net and bounded to Ellis for a wrist shot between goalie Ben Bishop and the left goal post.

Ellis missed 20 games after the Stars’ Corey Perry elbowed him in the face the last time the Predators played in Dallas on Jan. 1. Perry received a five-game suspension.

Bishop made 22 saves. Dallas has allowed seven goals in 16 penalty kills in the the last four games. The Stars are 0-3-2 in their last five games. They have not scored in 134:26.

The Predators have scored four goals in their last three games.

NOTES: Stars RW Alexander Radulov sat out because of illness. … Dallas' power play is 3 for 21 in the last eight games. … There were five roughing penalties. … The Stars honored referee Gord Dwyer for reaching the milestone of 1,000 NHL games. He has been a full-time referee since 2006.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Montreal on Tuesday night.

Stars: Host the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.