Chicago 1, New England 1

|Chicago
|0
|1
|—
|1
|New England
|1
|0
|—
|1
First half_1, New England, Buksa, 1 (Bye), 28th minute.
Second half_2, Chicago, Bornstein, 1 (Mihailovic), 70th.
Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Bobby Shuttleworth; New England, Brad Knighton, Jeff Caldwell.
Yellow Cards_Kessler, New England, 40th; Kappelhof, Chicago, 47th; Jones, New England, 90th+1.
Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Peter Balciunas, Brian Poeschel, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.
Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Jonathan Bornstein (Miguel Navarro, 81st), Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda; Brandt Bronico (Gaston Gimenez, 63rd), Przemyslaw Frankowski, Alvaro Medran, Djordje Mihailovic; Robert Beric, Fabian Herbers.
New England_Brad Knighton; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Diego Fagundez, Wilfried Zahibo; Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury (Justin Rennicks, 79th), DeJuan Jones, Cristian Penilla (Tajon Buchanan, 80th).