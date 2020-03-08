Sofia Kenin, of the United States, kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the women's singles final at the... Sofia Kenin, of the United States, kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin withstood a strong challenge from Alison van Uytvanck to win 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2) and reach the Lyon Open final on Saturday.

The top-seeded American, who trailed 2-0 in the deciding tiebreaker, faces unseeded Anna-Lena Friedsam in Sunday's final. The German player upset seventh-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

The 21-year-old Kenin, who is ranked fifth and who won her first major earlier this year, goes for her fifth career title. Friedsam has never won a singles title, and has won one in doubles.

Kenin was broken when serving for the first set by the big-serving Belgian, seeded fifth, who had 22 aces in a tight match where each player dropped their serve three times.

Van Uytvanck broke Kenin again for a 3-1 lead in the second set and then dominated the tiebreaker.

The 26-year-old Friedsam, ranked 136th, had the only ace in a topsy-turvy encounter featuring eight breaks of serve.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and ttps://twitter.com/AP_Sports