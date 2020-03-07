All Times EST

AHL Eastern Conference

AHL Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 60 36 18 3 3 78 181 153 Providence 59 35 18 3 3 76 187 149 Hartford 59 31 17 6 5 73 168 162 Charlotte 58 32 22 4 0 68 195 166 Springfield 59 30 26 3 0 63 184 181 WB/Scranton 60 27 25 3 5 62 157 187 Lehigh Valley 59 24 27 2 6 56 154 173 Bridgeport 60 21 32 5 2 49 140 195

AHL North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 61 38 18 4 1 81 232 190 Rochester 60 32 19 4 5 73 175 166 Utica 59 33 21 3 2 71 206 181 Binghamton 59 31 24 4 0 66 176 179 Laval 61 29 24 5 3 66 180 182 Syracuse 60 28 23 4 5 65 197 208 Toronto 60 29 26 3 2 63 204 207 Cleveland 60 24 30 4 2 54 156 187

AHL Western Conference

AHL Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 60 39 13 5 3 86 201 136 Iowa 60 36 17 4 3 79 187 161 Grand Rapids 61 27 27 3 4 61 170 192 Rockford 61 29 29 1 2 61 154 181 San Antonio 59 24 23 7 5 60 160 175 Chicago 59 26 26 5 2 59 150 170 Texas 60 26 27 3 4 59 162 184 Manitoba 59 26 32 1 0 53 154 184

AHL Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 55 34 18 1 2 71 190 157 Colorado 53 32 17 3 1 68 178 156 Stockton 53 30 16 4 3 67 187 159 San Diego 54 28 18 6 2 64 178 157 Ontario 56 29 21 5 1 64 166 195 Bakersfield 55 20 27 5 3 48 158 199 San Jose 53 20 27 4 2 46 170 185

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Laval 5, Cleveland 1

Rochester 5, Belleville 3

Toronto 5, Syracuse 2

Utica 2, Charlotte 1

Binghamton 6, WB/Scranton 4

Bridgeport 6, Lehigh Valley 4

Providence 2, Springfield 1

Hershey 1, Hartford 0

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 0

Texas 2, San Antonio 1

Colorado 4, Ontario 1

San Jose 3, San Diego 2

Stockton 3, Bakersfield 2

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 4:05 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.