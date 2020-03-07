All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|60
|36
|18
|3
|3
|78
|181
|153
|Providence
|59
|35
|18
|3
|3
|76
|187
|149
|Hartford
|59
|31
|17
|6
|5
|73
|168
|162
|Charlotte
|58
|32
|22
|4
|0
|68
|195
|166
|Springfield
|59
|30
|26
|3
|0
|63
|184
|181
|WB/Scranton
|60
|27
|25
|3
|5
|62
|157
|187
|Lehigh Valley
|59
|24
|27
|2
|6
|56
|154
|173
|Bridgeport
|60
|21
|32
|5
|2
|49
|140
|195
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|61
|38
|18
|4
|1
|81
|232
|190
|Rochester
|60
|32
|19
|4
|5
|73
|175
|166
|Utica
|59
|33
|21
|3
|2
|71
|206
|181
|Binghamton
|59
|31
|24
|4
|0
|66
|176
|179
|Laval
|61
|29
|24
|5
|3
|66
|180
|182
|Syracuse
|60
|28
|23
|4
|5
|65
|197
|208
|Toronto
|60
|29
|26
|3
|2
|63
|204
|207
|Cleveland
|60
|24
|30
|4
|2
|54
|156
|187
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|60
|39
|13
|5
|3
|86
|201
|136
|Iowa
|60
|36
|17
|4
|3
|79
|187
|161
|Grand Rapids
|61
|27
|27
|3
|4
|61
|170
|192
|Rockford
|61
|29
|29
|1
|2
|61
|154
|181
|San Antonio
|59
|24
|23
|7
|5
|60
|160
|175
|Chicago
|59
|26
|26
|5
|2
|59
|150
|170
|Texas
|60
|26
|27
|3
|4
|59
|162
|184
|Manitoba
|59
|26
|32
|1
|0
|53
|154
|184
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|55
|34
|18
|1
|2
|71
|190
|157
|Colorado
|53
|32
|17
|3
|1
|68
|178
|156
|Stockton
|53
|30
|16
|4
|3
|67
|187
|159
|San Diego
|54
|28
|18
|6
|2
|64
|178
|157
|Ontario
|56
|29
|21
|5
|1
|64
|166
|195
|Bakersfield
|55
|20
|27
|5
|3
|48
|158
|199
|San Jose
|53
|20
|27
|4
|2
|46
|170
|185
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Laval 5, Cleveland 1
Rochester 5, Belleville 3
Toronto 5, Syracuse 2
Utica 2, Charlotte 1
Binghamton 6, WB/Scranton 4
Bridgeport 6, Lehigh Valley 4
Providence 2, Springfield 1
Hershey 1, Hartford 0
Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 0
Texas 2, San Antonio 1
Colorado 4, Ontario 1
San Jose 3, San Diego 2
Stockton 3, Bakersfield 2
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 4:05 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.