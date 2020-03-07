NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 68 43 13 12 98 222 169 22-3-9 21-10-3 14-5-3 a-Tampa Bay 67 42 20 5 89 235 185 22-10-2 20-10-3 17-4-0 m-Washington 67 40 20 7 87 233 210 18-10-5 22-10-2 10-12-2 m-Philadelphia 67 40 20 7 87 229 193 24-5-4 16-15-3 16-4-4 m-Pittsburgh 66 39 21 6 84 215 183 23-6-4 16-15-2 7-4-3 Columbus 68 32 21 15 79 177 182 20-12-4 12-9-11 10-7-5 a-Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226 17-9-7 18-16-2 11-8-2 N.Y. Islanders 66 35 23 8 78 186 185 20-9-5 15-14-3 11-7-3 N.Y. Rangers 67 36 27 4 76 224 211 18-15-2 18-12-2 14-7-0 Carolina 65 35 25 5 75 208 187 19-12-2 16-13-3 6-12-1 Florida 67 33 26 8 74 225 226 16-14-4 17-12-4 10-8-2 Montreal 69 31 29 9 71 209 213 14-16-6 17-13-3 9-12-2 Buffalo 67 29 30 8 66 191 212 19-11-4 10-19-4 10-12-2 New Jersey 67 27 28 12 66 181 221 13-10-10 14-18-2 8-9-2 Ottawa 68 24 32 12 60 185 234 18-13-6 6-19-6 9-9-5 Detroit 69 16 48 5 37 138 258 11-22-2 5-26-3 8-13-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-St. Louis 68 40 18 10 90 218 189 23-6-5 17-12-5 14-7-2 c-Colorado 67 40 19 8 88 229 183 17-9-6 23-10-2 10-8-2 c-Dallas 67 37 22 8 82 178 172 19-10-3 18-12-5 12-8-3 p-Vegas 69 37 24 8 82 219 206 22-11-4 15-13-4 13-6-2 p-Edmonton 68 36 24 8 80 217 209 16-10-5 20-14-3 11-9-3 p-Calgary 69 36 26 7 79 207 210 16-12-4 20-14-3 13-9-1 Vancouver 67 35 26 6 76 222 211 21-8-4 14-18-2 11-8-1 Winnipeg 69 35 28 6 76 208 199 19-14-3 16-14-3 11-6-4 Minnesota 67 34 26 7 75 212 209 19-11-5 15-15-2 8-10-1 Nashville 67 33 26 8 74 210 215 17-14-4 16-12-4 11-7-1 Arizona 69 33 28 8 74 193 183 17-12-4 16-16-4 11-8-4 Chicago 68 31 29 8 70 206 214 15-13-4 16-16-4 7-11-3 Anaheim 68 28 32 8 64 176 215 15-14-4 13-18-4 9-10-2 San Jose 67 29 34 4 62 176 214 17-16-1 12-18-3 11-11-1 Los Angeles 67 26 35 6 58 165 206 16-13-2 10-22-4 10-13-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

New Jersey 4, St. Louis 2

Detroit 2, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 0

Calgary 3, Arizona 2

Anaheim 2, Toronto 1

Vancouver 6, Colorado 3

Saturday's Games

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.