NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|68
|43
|13
|12
|98
|222
|169
|a-Tampa Bay
|67
|42
|20
|5
|89
|235
|185
|m-Washington
|67
|40
|20
|7
|87
|233
|210
|m-Philadelphia
|67
|40
|20
|7
|87
|229
|193
|m-Pittsburgh
|66
|39
|21
|6
|84
|215
|183
|Columbus
|68
|32
|21
|15
|79
|177
|182
|a-Toronto
|69
|35
|25
|9
|79
|236
|226
|N.Y. Islanders
|66
|35
|23
|8
|78
|186
|185
|N.Y. Rangers
|67
|36
|27
|4
|76
|224
|211
|Carolina
|65
|35
|25
|5
|75
|208
|187
|Florida
|67
|33
|26
|8
|74
|225
|226
|Montreal
|69
|31
|29
|9
|71
|209
|213
|Buffalo
|67
|29
|30
|8
|66
|191
|212
|New Jersey
|67
|27
|28
|12
|66
|181
|221
|Ottawa
|68
|24
|32
|12
|60
|185
|234
|Detroit
|69
|16
|48
|5
|37
|138
|258
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-St. Louis
|68
|40
|18
|10
|90
|218
|189
|c-Colorado
|67
|40
|19
|8
|88
|229
|183
|c-Dallas
|67
|37
|22
|8
|82
|178
|172
|p-Vegas
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|219
|206
|p-Edmonton
|68
|36
|24
|8
|80
|217
|209
|p-Calgary
|69
|36
|26
|7
|79
|207
|210
|Vancouver
|67
|35
|26
|6
|76
|222
|211
|Winnipeg
|69
|35
|28
|6
|76
|208
|199
|Minnesota
|67
|34
|26
|7
|75
|212
|209
|Nashville
|67
|33
|26
|8
|74
|210
|215
|Arizona
|69
|33
|28
|8
|74
|193
|183
|Chicago
|68
|31
|29
|8
|70
|206
|214
|Anaheim
|68
|28
|32
|8
|64
|176
|215
|San Jose
|67
|29
|34
|4
|62
|176
|214
|Los Angeles
|67
|26
|35
|6
|58
|165
|206
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
New Jersey 4, St. Louis 2
Detroit 2, Chicago 1
Winnipeg 4, Vegas 0
Calgary 3, Arizona 2
Anaheim 2, Toronto 1
Vancouver 6, Colorado 3
Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.