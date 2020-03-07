NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 68 43 13 12 98 222 169 a-Tampa Bay 67 42 20 5 89 235 185 m-Washington 67 40 20 7 87 233 210 m-Philadelphia 67 40 20 7 87 229 193 m-Pittsburgh 66 39 21 6 84 215 183 Columbus 68 32 21 15 79 177 182 a-Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226 N.Y. Islanders 66 35 23 8 78 186 185 N.Y. Rangers 67 36 27 4 76 224 211 Carolina 65 35 25 5 75 208 187 Florida 67 33 26 8 74 225 226 Montreal 69 31 29 9 71 209 213 Buffalo 67 29 30 8 66 191 212 New Jersey 67 27 28 12 66 181 221 Ottawa 68 24 32 12 60 185 234 Detroit 69 16 48 5 37 138 258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-St. Louis 68 40 18 10 90 218 189 c-Colorado 67 40 19 8 88 229 183 c-Dallas 67 37 22 8 82 178 172 p-Vegas 69 37 24 8 82 219 206 p-Edmonton 68 36 24 8 80 217 209 p-Calgary 69 36 26 7 79 207 210 Vancouver 67 35 26 6 76 222 211 Winnipeg 69 35 28 6 76 208 199 Minnesota 67 34 26 7 75 212 209 Nashville 67 33 26 8 74 210 215 Arizona 69 33 28 8 74 193 183 Chicago 68 31 29 8 70 206 214 Anaheim 68 28 32 8 64 176 215 San Jose 67 29 34 4 62 176 214 Los Angeles 67 26 35 6 58 165 206

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

New Jersey 4, St. Louis 2

Detroit 2, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 0

Calgary 3, Arizona 2

Anaheim 2, Toronto 1

Vancouver 6, Colorado 3

Saturday's Games

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.