RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Peshawar Zalmi dropped five catches but still beat Islamabad United by seven runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method after bad weather ruined a Pakistan Super League game on Saturday.

Peshawar was 85-2 in nine overs, and ahead on D/L by seven runs, when rain stopped play. After it subsided, the target was revised to 106 in 11 overs, but just when the action was about to resume, rain arrived again and umpires called off the match.

Earlier, Islamabad captain Shadab Khan hammered 77 in 42 balls after twice being dropped. Colin Munro (52), who also survived an early chance, added his third half-century in this season’s PSL as his team amassed 195-5 in 20 overs.

Colin Ingram (41) and Rizwan Hussain (5) were also dropped.

Kamran Akmal then made 37 off 21 balls and Tom Banton scored an unbeaten 20 for Peshawar.

Peshawar is now joint leader alongside Multan Sultans with nine points from eight games. Multan has played two fewer matches than the 2017 champion.

Islamabad is third with seven points from eight games.

Peshawar players donned pink caps to create awareness over breast cancer as they walked onto the field at the start. The stumps were also coated in pink while messages about the disease were shown on the giant screen at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

