RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah will miss at least two Pakistan Super League games due to injury.

The 17-year-old Naseem, who has four test caps for Pakistan and plays for title holders Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, twisted his left ankle after bowling two overs in the 30-run defeat by Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board says Naseem has been told to rest for five days and will be replaced by leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood.

Quetta’s next two matches are against Lahore Qalandars later on Saturday and Multan Sultans on Wednesday. They will round off their league matches against Karachi Kings on March 15.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports