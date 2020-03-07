TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese medical student Li Po-chin (李柏錦) has been elected president of an international medical student association, becoming the first member in the Asia Pacific region to take on the position in 25 years.

“I am grateful and honored to act this role for medical students worldwide,” said Li via Facebook on Friday (Mar. 6) after he was successfully elected president of the International Federation of Medical Students’ Associations (IFMSA).

Currently a sixth-year medical student at National Cheng Kung University and the former head of the Federation of Medical Students in Taiwan (FMSTW), Li is visiting Rwanda for the IFMSA general assembly.

Li also expressed gratitude to Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), a reputable epidemiologist, for his letter of recommendation. Li said his victory came after he swept 60 percent of support in first-round voting.

The head of NCKU’s School of Medicine Hsieh Shih-chou (謝式洲) said Li had demonstrated a strong interest in diplomatic and international affairs through taking part in a wide array of activities. He has tried to corporate medical knowledge into his involvement in diplomacy as a way of promoting Taiwan’s profile in the international community, added Hsieh.

Li’s one-year tenure will begin in October. Founded in 1951, IFMSA is one of the world’s largest student-run organizations and has a membership of 136 organizations from 126 countries.