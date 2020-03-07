The president's official residence in Taipei City The president's official residence in Taipei City (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A student from France found a bag of marijuana just 100 meters from President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) official residence and reported his find to the police, reports said Saturday (March 7).

On March 4, the French man dropped his student card on the ground, and when he picked it up, he saw a transparent plastic bag in the grass near an intersection on Aiguo West Road in Taipei City, CNA reported.

He carried it to the closest police station, which conducted a test confirming it contained marijuana, though less than one gram. Because the site of the find was just 100 m away from the presidential residence, the matter was seen as sensitive.

Police checked cameras in the neighborhoods to find possible suspects, which also led to them excluding the French man as the possible owner of the drugs.

