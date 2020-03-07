  1. Home
Women’s Day in Taipei: “Collectively we can all play a part”

Celebrate Women's Day at Canadian Trade Office in Taipei on Sunday

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/07 16:49
(Facebook, WomensMarchTaiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Women’s March Taiwan (WMT) is cooperating with Moving Women Est. (MOWES) to celebrate the 2020 International Women's Day at the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei on Sunday (March 8).

The four-hour event includes DIY workshops, booths, and inspiring speeches, all designed to celebrate the role of women in society. Participants can take a 15-minute yoga and meditation class with a professional instructor, make reusable period pads, and join a POSE workshop to find inner confidence and balance.

The theme of 2020 International Women’s Day is "Each for Equal," which is derived from the notion of "Collective Individualism." It is based on the idea that people are all parts of a whole, while individual actions, conversations, and mindsets can have an impact on society as a whole.

Inspired by this theme, the WMT proposed WoMen4Equal (we may be different, but we are the same), an online campaign for participants to strike the "equal" pose from March 1-14.

Since 2017, WMT has celebrated International Women’s Day with a series of activities but decided not to go ahead with a large gathering this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. A workshop hosted by Meimeiwawa will also take place on Sunday to teach people about making cloth cases to prolong the useful life of masks.

Each mask case will have the hashtag #WoMen4Equality hand-stitched on it, so wearers can promote feminism while staying safe, being green, and saving money. For safety reasons, all participants must wear face masks when entering the venue.
