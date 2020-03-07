POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa (AP) — South Africa won the toss and put Australia in to bat in the final one-day international on Saturday.

South Africa leads 2-0 and has already won the series.

Australia left out seamer Pat Cummins and spinner Ashton Agar. Fast bowler Mitchel Starc is also missing after leaving the tour early to watch wife Alyssa Healy play in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final in Australia on Sunday.

Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Josh Hazlewood are into the team.

South Africa gave an international debut to fast bowler Daryn Dupavillon and fellow pacer Lutho Sipamla is also called in.

___

Lineups:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (captain), Jon-Jon Smuts, Kyle Verreyne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Daryn Dupavillon.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

___

