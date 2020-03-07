Migrants stand on the road in Edirne near the Turkish-Greek border on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Turkey has vowed to seek justice for a migrant it says ... Migrants stand on the road in Edirne near the Turkish-Greek border on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Turkey has vowed to seek justice for a migrant it says was killed on the border with Greece after Greek authorities fired tear gas and stun grenades to push back dozens of people attempting to cross over. Greece had denied that anyone was killed in the clashes. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Migrants are wrapped in blankets in the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing on a dinghy the Aegean sea from Tur... Migrants are wrapped in blankets in the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing on a dinghy the Aegean sea from Turkey on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Turkey said Thursday it would deploy special forces along its land border with Greece to prevent Greek authorities from pushing back migrants trying to cross into Europe, after Turkey declared its previously guarded gateways to Europe open. (AP Photo/Alexandros Michailidis)

A migrant baby is wrapped in a blanket in the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing on a dinghy the Aegean sea fr... A migrant baby is wrapped in a blanket in the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing on a dinghy the Aegean sea from Turkey on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Turkey said Thursday it would deploy special forces along its land border with Greece to prevent Greek authorities from pushing back migrants trying to cross into Europe, after Turkey declared its previously guarded gateways to Europe open. (AP Photo/Alexandros Michailidis)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their talks in the Kremlin, in Mosc... Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their talks in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, say they have reached agreements that could end fighting in northwestern Syria. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool)

Migrants gather at an abandoned building in Edirne, near the Turkish-Greek border on Friday, March 6, 2020. Thousands of refugees and other asylum-see... Migrants gather at an abandoned building in Edirne, near the Turkish-Greek border on Friday, March 6, 2020. Thousands of refugees and other asylum-seekers have tried to enter Greece from the land and sea in the week since Turkey declared its previously guarded gateways to Europe open. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A migrant who arrived yesterday to Greece from Turkey tries to warm himself at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos on Frida... A migrant who arrived yesterday to Greece from Turkey tries to warm himself at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos on Friday, March 6, 2020. Thousands of refugees and other asylum-seekers have tried to enter Greece from the land and sea in the week since Turkey declared its previously guarded gateways to Europe open. (AP Photo/Alexandros Michailidis)

Greek Army arrest migrants in the village of Kastanies, Evros region, near the Greek-Turkish border on Friday, March 6, 2020. Thousands of refugees an... Greek Army arrest migrants in the village of Kastanies, Evros region, near the Greek-Turkish border on Friday, March 6, 2020. Thousands of refugees and other asylum-seekers have tried to enter Greece from the land and sea in the week since Turkey declared its previously guarded gateways to Europe open. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Migrants walk in Edirne, near the Turkish-Greek border on Friday, March 6, 2020. Thousands of refugees and other asylum-seekers have tried to enter Gr... Migrants walk in Edirne, near the Turkish-Greek border on Friday, March 6, 2020. Thousands of refugees and other asylum-seekers have tried to enter Greece from the land and sea in the week since Turkey declared its previously guarded gateways to Europe open. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

A migrant, right, throws a stone to the Greek riot police as other two migrants climbing on a border fence at the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule, E... A migrant, right, throws a stone to the Greek riot police as other two migrants climbing on a border fence at the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule, Edirne region, Turkey, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Clashes erupted anew on the Greek-Turkish border as migrants attempted to push through into Greece, while the European Union's foreign ministers held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation on the border and in Syria, where Turkish troops are fighting. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A migrant climbs a fence during clashes with the Greek riot police at the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule, Edirne region, Turkey, Friday, March 6, 2... A migrant climbs a fence during clashes with the Greek riot police at the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule, Edirne region, Turkey, Friday, March 6, 2020. Clashes erupted anew on the Greek-Turkish border Friday as migrants attempted to push through into Greece, while the European Union's foreign ministers held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation on the border and in Syria, where Turkish troops are fighting. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Migrants who arrived yesterday to Greece from Turkey eat bread as they try to warm themselves at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island ... Migrants who arrived yesterday to Greece from Turkey eat bread as they try to warm themselves at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos on Friday, March 6, 2020. Thousands of refugees and other asylum-seekers have tried to enter Greece from the land and sea in the week since Turkey declared its previously guarded gateways to Europe open. (AP Photo/Alexandros Michailidis)

Migrants carry an injured man during clashes at the Pazarkule border gate, Turkey, at the Turkish-Greek border on Friday, March 6, 2020. Clashes erupt... Migrants carry an injured man during clashes at the Pazarkule border gate, Turkey, at the Turkish-Greek border on Friday, March 6, 2020. Clashes erupted anew on the Greek-Turkish border Friday as migrants attempted to push through into Greece, while the European Union's foreign ministers held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation on the border and in Syria, where Turkish troops are fighting. (AP Photo)

A migrant woman sits as a baby sleeps at an abandoned building in Edirne, near the Turkish-Greek border on Friday, March 6, 2020. Clashes between Gree... A migrant woman sits as a baby sleeps at an abandoned building in Edirne, near the Turkish-Greek border on Friday, March 6, 2020. Clashes between Greek riot police and migrants attempting to cross the border from Turkey erupted anew Friday as European Union foreign ministers held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation on the Turkey-Greece border and in Syria, where Turkish troops are fighting. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

EDIRNE, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to be in Brussels on Monday for a one-day working visit, his office said amid a charged conflict between Turkey and the European Union over migrants and refugees.

Thousands of migrants headed for Turkey's land border with Greece after Erdogan's government said last week that it would no longer prevent migrants and refugees from crossing over to EU territory. Greece deployed riot police and border guards to repel people trying to enter the country from the sea or by land.

A statement from Erdogan's office said he would travel to Brussels on March 9. The statement did not specify where he would be during his one-day visit or the nature of the work taking him to the Belgian capital, but the European Union's headquarters are in Brussels.

The announcement came hours after European Union foreign ministers meeting in Croatia on Friday criticized Turkey, saying it was using the migrants' desperation "for political purposes."

Greek riot police used tear gas and a water cannon to drive back migrants attempting to cross its land border with Turkey on Friday. Turkish police fired volleys of tear gas back toward Greece. Similar scenes occurred throughout the past week.

Erdogan announced said last week that Turkey, which already houses more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, would no longer be Europe's gatekeeper and declared that its previously guarded borders with Europe are now open.

The move alarmed EU countries, which are still enduring political fallout from a wave of mass migration five years ago.

Erdogan has demanded that Europe shoulder more of the burden of caring for refugees. But the EU insists it is abiding by a 2016 deal in which it gave Turkey billions in refugee aid in return for keeping Europe-bound asylum-seekers on its soil.

In a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, Erdogan said the Turkey-EU migration deal is no longer working and needs to be revised, according to the Turkish leaders's office.

The European foreign ministers acknowledged Turkey for hosting millions of migrants and refugee, but said the 27-nation EU “strongly rejects Turkey's use of migratory pressure for political purposes. This situation at the EU external border is not acceptable.”

They said the EU was determined to protect its external borders.

Greek authorities said they thwarted more than 38,000 attempted border crossings in the past week and arrested 268 people — mostly Afghans and only 4% Syrians.