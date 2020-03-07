  1. Home
Taiwan helps Pacific ally Palau with coronavirus test

A U.S. volunteer in Palau ultimately tested negative for the virus

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/07 16:04
Taiwan helped Palau conduct a coronavirus test 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan recently analyzed the coronavirus tests on a volunteer from the United States working in Pacific ally Palau, showing Taiwan was able to help out other countries, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (March 7).

Taiwan has tried to join the World Health Organization and attend its annual World Health Assembly, using the phrase “Taiwan Can Help” to promote its case in the face of Chinese opposition.

When the U.S. volunteer showed some symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) recently, the government of Palau decided to send the test data not to the U.S., which would have taken much more time, but to its ally Taiwan, CNA reported.

First, on March 5, a doctor in Taiwan used videoconferencing to tell a local colleague in Palau how to conduct the virus test, after which a nurse board a flight to Taipei with the sample.

In the end, the analysis proved the volunteer had not been infected with the coronavirus, the CECC said.

The process showed that Taiwan was a valuable ally, with even the president of Palau sending a message of gratitude, according to the CNA report.
