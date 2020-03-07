  1. Home
Taiwan raises coronavirus travel advisories for France, Germany, Spain

Travelers returning from the 3 EU countries should monitor their health for 14 days: CECC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/07 15:09
Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung announces travel alerts for France, Germany and Spain  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan should raise its travel advisories for France, Germany and Spain to a level-2 alert, meaning that citizens traveling to the three European countries should strengthen their own prevention measures against infections during their stay, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (March 7).

Travelers returning from those countries should closely monitor their health for 14 days following their arrival in Taiwan, according to the CECC. The monitoring included taking one’s temperature twice a day and staying home as much as possible.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) was responding to the call by raising its own travel advisory for the three countries to yellow, CNA reported.

At present, Italy is the only European Union nation listed in the level-3 warning category calling on people not to travel there unless absolutely necessary. China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea and Iran have also been slapped with the same warning.

Japan and Singapore are subject to level-2 alerts, while Thailand stands alone in the level-1 “watch” category, which calls on travelers to observe local antivirus measures.
travel advisory
travel alert
CECC
coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19

