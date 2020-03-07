TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All 19 Taiwanese passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise liner were allowed to leave quarantine and return home early Saturday (March 7) after they tested negative for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

After staying on the ship in Yokohama harbor for 14 days while the virus spread, a charter flight repatriated them on Feb. 21, after which they were placed in renewed quarantine in Taiwan. Three batteries of tests proved none of them had been infected with the coronavirus.

They were allowed to leave the quarantine facility and be reunited with their families just after midnight Friday evening.

One of the 19, magician Sunny Chen (陳日昇), said he had almost not spoken to anyone for a month because of the quarantine measures. Back in Taiwan, he had stayed in a room which had Internet, TV, and all modern comforts, with three meals a day as well. He had also been able to communicate with friends and relatives using the Line app, CNA quoted Chen as saying.

The magician also thanked the medical and nursing staff at the quarantine center for their care and hard work.

Five Taiwanese citizens who were confirmed as coronavirus cases on the Diamond Princess were cured and released from hospital in Japan, CNA reported. Three had already returned home while a father and his son were preparing to do so, with the latter announcing his intention to serve as a volunteer.

