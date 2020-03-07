TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) rejected accusations on Friday (March 6) that a Taiwanese woman was the source of infection for 12 workers on a Nile cruise in Egypt with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Egyptian tour guide on the trip was the first person to show symptoms of the virus, so he was most likely the first virus patient, officials said. The Taiwanese woman, who also visited Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, was later diagnosed as the island nation’s 39th case.

A total of 14 tour group members from the United States had shown symptoms of the virus, but the Taiwanese tourist, a woman in her 60s, did not start coughing until the last day of her trip, Feb. 20, CNA reported. She returned to Taiwan the following day and went to see a doctor on Feb. 28, with test results showing her positive for the coronavirus the following day.

The CECC said it had passed on all the relevant information to the World Health Organization so it could inform the Egyptian authorities.

A woman who had sat opposite the later patient at a flower arranging class was later confirmed as Taiwan’s 43rd coronavirus case. By Saturday (March 7) noon, the country had registered 45 cases, including one death.