MIKI, Japan (AP) — With no fans in the stands to give host Japan a boost, Ecuador took an insurmountable 3-0 lead on Saturday to secure a place in November's Davis Cup Finals in Madrid.

Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo beat Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-6 (3), 6-3 in Saturday's doubles played at an empty stadium amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

Emilio Gomez beat Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 (3) and Roberto Quiroz followed with a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (8) victory over Uchiyama in Friday's singles.

In addition to the Davis Cup, Japanese preseason baseball games and sumo are being held in empty stadiums. The Japanese professional soccer league wiped out the first month of its season.

Japan was without top-ranked Kei Nishikori, who is injured. Yoshihito Nishioka, who has a career-high ranking of 48, did not fly over from the United States because of concerns he may not be able to return there.

The reverse singles were scheduled for later Saturday.

