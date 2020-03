Atlanta Hawks guard Cam Reddish (22) shoots next to Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Fri... Atlanta Hawks guard Cam Reddish (22) shoots next to Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter, right, drives to the basket next to Washington Wizards forward Moritz Wagner (21) during the first half of an NBA b... Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter, right, drives to the basket next to Washington Wizards forward Moritz Wagner (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague (00) passes th eballl between Washington Wizards guard Shabazz Napier (5) and forward Rui Hachimura, right, during the... Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague (00) passes th eballl between Washington Wizards guard Shabazz Napier (5) and forward Rui Hachimura, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) falls into the first row during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, ... Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) falls into the first row during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks past Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8), of Japan, during the first half of an NBA basketball ... Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks past Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8), of Japan, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 35 points and the Washington Wizards held off the Atlanta Hawks 118-112 on Friday night.

Beal was 13 of 21 from the field, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range. The Wizards were 15 of 31 on 3s.

Davis Bertans added 17 points, and Jerome Robinson had 14 for Washington. The Wizards began the night 4 1/2 games behind Orlando for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Rookie Cam Reddish scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting for Atlanta. The Hawks scoring leader Trae Young sat out because of flu-like symptoms.

John Collins had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, and Maryland product Kevin Huerter added 14 points and 11 assists.

A 3-pointer by Reddish followed by Collins' four straight points cut the Wizards lead to 107-102 with 2:46 left. Reddish added another 3 to make it 109-105.

With Washington ahead 114-110, Rui Hachimura grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled and made both free throws with 52 seconds remaining.

Collins' free throws got the Hawks within four with 16 seconds left.

TIP INS

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter had 10 points and nine rebounds. ... Dwayne Dedmon (right elbow pain) returned after missing four games. ... Reddish (lower back pain) was back after missing Monday night’s loss to Memphis.

Wizards: Beal has scored 25-plus points in 21 straight games, tying LeBron James for the second-longest streak by an Eastern Conference player since the 2000-01 season behind Allen Iverson (27 games, 2000-01). ... Ish Smith (left hamstring tightness) missed his second straight game.

UP NEXT

