BC-BBO--MLB-Largest Contract Packages

By  Associated Press
2020/03/07 04:26
Major League Baseball contracts worth $200 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Total
Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $426.5 million
Bryce Harper, Phi 2019-31 $330 million
Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY 2015-27 $325 million
Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $324 million
Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $300 million
Miguel Cabrera, Det 2014-23 $292 million
Alex Rodriguez, NYY 2008-17 $275 million
Nolan Arenado, Col 2019-26 $260 million
Alex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY 2001-10 $252 million
Joey Votto, Cin 2012-23 $251.5 million
Stephen Strasburg, Was 2020-26 $245 million
Anthony Rendon, LAA 2020-26 $245 million
Albert Pujols, LAA 2012-21 $240 million
Robinson Canó, Sea-NYM 2014-23 $240 million
David Price, Bos 2016-22 $217 million
Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2014-20 $215 million
Christian Yelich, Mil 2020-28 $215 million
Prince Fielder, Det-Tex 2012-20 $214 million
Max Scherzer, Was 2015-21 $210 million
Zack Greinke, Ari-Hou 2016-21 $206.5 million