AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A migrant sleeps in a city market area in Edirne, Turkey near the border with Greece on Thursday, March 5, 2020. On Wednesday, Greece countered accusa... A migrant sleeps in a city market area in Edirne, Turkey near the border with Greece on Thursday, March 5, 2020. On Wednesday, Greece countered accusations from Turkey that it was responsible for the death of a migrant, as its border authorities strove for a sixth day to keep thousands of migrants out by using tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Migrants cross the Maritsa river on their way to the Greek border, near Edirne, Turkey, Tuesday, March. 3, 2020. Migrants and refugees hoping to enter... Migrants cross the Maritsa river on their way to the Greek border, near Edirne, Turkey, Tuesday, March. 3, 2020. Migrants and refugees hoping to enter Greece from Turkey appeared to be fanning out across a broader swathe of the roughly 200-kilometer-long land border Tuesday, maintaining pressure on the frontier after Ankara declared its borders with the European Union open. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Tourists pull their luggage as they walk through a nearly empty St. Mark's Square on a rainy day in Venice, Monday, March 2, 2020. The coronavirus out... Tourists pull their luggage as they walk through a nearly empty St. Mark's Square on a rainy day in Venice, Monday, March 2, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy has so overwhelmed the public health system that officials are taking extraordinary measures to care for the sick, seeking to bring doctors out of retirement and accelerate graduation dates for nursing students. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A man carries mannequins down a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) A man carries mannequins down a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation from the Givenchy fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris, Sunday, Ma... Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation from the Givenchy fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

A man climbs on a pole in snowfall to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, some 550 kilometers ... A man climbs on a pole in snowfall to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, some 550 kilometers (340 miles) northeast of Moscow, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Maslenitsa is traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times. At background right is a statue of Soviet Union founder Vladimir Lenin. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

A migrant woman cries as she tries to warm herself upon the arrival of migrants at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, aft... A migrant woman cries as she tries to warm herself upon the arrival of migrants at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Hundreds of refugees and migrants in Turkey have begun heading for the country's land and sea borders with Greece, buoyed by Turkish officials' statements indicating they will not be hindered from crossing the frontier to head into Europe. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

A gondolier looks at his smartphone as he waits for clients in Venice, Italy, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. With the coronavirus emergency deepening in Europ... A gondolier looks at his smartphone as he waits for clients in Venice, Italy, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. With the coronavirus emergency deepening in Europe, the region's weakest major economy, Italy, is taking the biggest hit as foreigners stop visiting its cultural treasures or buying its prized artisanal products, from fashion to food to design. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A man wears a face mask as he walks through the Yaba Mainland hospital complex where an Italian citizen is being treated for COVID-19 in Lagos, Nigeri... A man wears a face mask as he walks through the Yaba Mainland hospital complex where an Italian citizen is being treated for COVID-19 in Lagos, Nigeria on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The Italian entered Nigeria from Milan on a business trip, with Nigeria's health authorities saying it is is the first confirmed appearance of the disease in sub-Saharan Africa. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Porto's Chancel Mbemba, upper right, and Porto's goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin, lower right, defend against Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby during the Europa... Porto's Chancel Mbemba, upper right, and Porto's goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin, lower right, defend against Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby during the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between FC Porto and Bayer Leverkusen at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

Icelandic horses huddle together during a snow storm at a stud farm in Wehrheim, Germany, near Frankfurt on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael... Icelandic horses huddle together during a snow storm at a stud farm in Wehrheim, Germany, near Frankfurt on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

LONDON (AP) — FEBRUARY 27 - MARCH 5, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.

The gallery was curated by AP Nairobi chief photographer Ben Curtis.

