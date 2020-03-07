  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/03/07 04:13
Icelandic horses huddle together during a snow storm at a stud farm in Wehrheim, Germany, near Frankfurt on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael...
Porto's Chancel Mbemba, upper right, and Porto's goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin, lower right, defend against Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby during the Europa...
A man wears a face mask as he walks through the Yaba Mainland hospital complex where an Italian citizen is being treated for COVID-19 in Lagos, Nigeri...
A gondolier looks at his smartphone as he waits for clients in Venice, Italy, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. With the coronavirus emergency deepening in Europ...
A migrant woman cries as she tries to warm herself upon the arrival of migrants at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, aft...
A man climbs on a pole in snowfall to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, some 550 kilometers ...
Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation from the Givenchy fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris, Sunday, Ma...
A man carries mannequins down a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Tourists pull their luggage as they walk through a nearly empty St. Mark's Square on a rainy day in Venice, Monday, March 2, 2020. The coronavirus out...
Migrants cross the Maritsa river on their way to the Greek border, near Edirne, Turkey, Tuesday, March. 3, 2020. Migrants and refugees hoping to enter...
A migrant sleeps in a city market area in Edirne, Turkey near the border with Greece on Thursday, March 5, 2020. On Wednesday, Greece countered accusa...

Icelandic horses huddle together during a snow storm at a stud farm in Wehrheim, Germany, near Frankfurt on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael...

Porto's Chancel Mbemba, upper right, and Porto's goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin, lower right, defend against Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby during the Europa...

A man wears a face mask as he walks through the Yaba Mainland hospital complex where an Italian citizen is being treated for COVID-19 in Lagos, Nigeri...

A gondolier looks at his smartphone as he waits for clients in Venice, Italy, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. With the coronavirus emergency deepening in Europ...

A migrant woman cries as she tries to warm herself upon the arrival of migrants at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, aft...

A man climbs on a pole in snowfall to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, some 550 kilometers ...

Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation from the Givenchy fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris, Sunday, Ma...

A man carries mannequins down a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Tourists pull their luggage as they walk through a nearly empty St. Mark's Square on a rainy day in Venice, Monday, March 2, 2020. The coronavirus out...

Migrants cross the Maritsa river on their way to the Greek border, near Edirne, Turkey, Tuesday, March. 3, 2020. Migrants and refugees hoping to enter...

A migrant sleeps in a city market area in Edirne, Turkey near the border with Greece on Thursday, March 5, 2020. On Wednesday, Greece countered accusa...

LONDON (AP) — FEBRUARY 27 - MARCH 5, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.

The gallery was curated by AP Nairobi chief photographer Ben Curtis.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com