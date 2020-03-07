  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, North America

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/03/07 02:17
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accompanied by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders, arrives for a primary night election rally...
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, gestures as he speaks during a primary election night...
Trader Timothy Nick, left, and specialist Michael Pistillo work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Stocks are openin...
A staff member blocks the view as a person is taken by a stretcher to a waiting ambulance from a nursing facility where more than 50 people are sick a...
The remains of homes shattered by storms are scattered near Cookeville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday...
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert is tagged by Texas Rangers third baseman Todd Frazier after sliding back to third on a double play hit into by Chicago...
President Donald Trump speaks during a FOX News Channel Town Hall, co-moderated by FNC's chief political anchor Bret Baier of Special Report and The S...
Asher, 12, center, waits backstage to walk down the runway with others during a fashion show held by the Trans Club of New England on Friday, Jan. 31,...

Feb. 29 – MARCH 6, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Carolyn Kaster in Washington, D.C.

