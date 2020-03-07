AP Week in Pictures, North America

Asher, 12, center, waits backstage to walk down the runway with others during a fashion show held by the Trans Club of New England on Friday, Jan. 31,... Asher, 12, center, waits backstage to walk down the runway with others during a fashion show held by the Trans Club of New England on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Boston. Asher identifies as non-binary and the preferred pronoun is just "Asher." Teachers, staff and students in Asher's school have come to understand: Asher is not a boy, not a girl. Asher is non-binary. Asher is Asher. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

President Donald Trump speaks during a FOX News Channel Town Hall, co-moderated by FNC's chief political anchor Bret Baier of Special Report and The S... President Donald Trump speaks during a FOX News Channel Town Hall, co-moderated by FNC's chief political anchor Bret Baier of Special Report and The Story anchor Martha MacCallum, in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert is tagged by Texas Rangers third baseman Todd Frazier after sliding back to third on a double play hit into by Chicago... Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert is tagged by Texas Rangers third baseman Todd Frazier after sliding back to third on a double play hit into by Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. Robert was ruled out at home on the play. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The remains of homes shattered by storms are scattered near Cookeville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday... The remains of homes shattered by storms are scattered near Cookeville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding more than 140 buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. At least 22 people were killed. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A staff member blocks the view as a person is taken by a stretcher to a waiting ambulance from a nursing facility where more than 50 people are sick a... A staff member blocks the view as a person is taken by a stretcher to a waiting ambulance from a nursing facility where more than 50 people are sick and being tested for the COVID-19 virus, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Kirkland, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Trader Timothy Nick, left, and specialist Michael Pistillo work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Stocks are openin... Trader Timothy Nick, left, and specialist Michael Pistillo work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street after the Group of Seven countries held off on giving the global economy new stimulus to help it cope with the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, gestures as he speaks during a primary election night... Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, gestures as he speaks during a primary election night rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accompanied by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders, arrives for a primary night election rally... Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accompanied by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders, arrives for a primary night election rally as the crowd cheers in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Feb. 29 – MARCH 6, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Carolyn Kaster in Washington, D.C.

