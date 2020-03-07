A woman walks by the desert Olympic stadium in Turin Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Torino’s match at home to Parma was postponed hours before kickoff on Sund... A woman walks by the desert Olympic stadium in Turin Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Torino’s match at home to Parma was postponed hours before kickoff on Sunday, following new cases the coronavirus in Piedmont. (Nicolò Campo/LaPresse via AP)

In this picture taken on March 1, 2020 a padlock locks a gate of the Allianz Stadium in Turin, northern Italy. The Italian Cup semifinal between Juven... In this picture taken on March 1, 2020 a padlock locks a gate of the Allianz Stadium in Turin, northern Italy. The Italian Cup semifinal between Juventus and AC Milan scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Turin has been postponed indefinitely as part of measures to stop the spread of the virus outbreak in Italy. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

In this picture taken on March 1, 2020 a child rides his bicycle outsited a closed Allianz Stadium in Turin, northern Italy. The Italian Cup semifinal... In this picture taken on March 1, 2020 a child rides his bicycle outsited a closed Allianz Stadium in Turin, northern Italy. The Italian Cup semifinal between Juventus and AC Milan scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Turin has been postponed indefinitely as part of measures to stop the spread of the virus outbreak in Italy. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

A notice outside San Siro stadium advising that the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Sampdoria is cancelled, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2... A notice outside San Siro stadium advising that the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Sampdoria is cancelled, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. In Lombardy, the hardest-hit region by the spread of the Coronavirus with 90 cases, schools and universities were ordered to stay closed in the coming days, and sporting events were canceled. Lombardy's ban on public events also extended to Masses in churches in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Spectators have their temperature measured as they enter the Via Del Mare Stadium in Lecce, Italy, Sunday, March 1, 2020 prior to the Serie A soccer m... Spectators have their temperature measured as they enter the Via Del Mare Stadium in Lecce, Italy, Sunday, March 1, 2020 prior to the Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Atalanta. (Donato Fasano/LaPresse via AP)

Spectators have their temperature measured as they enter the Via Del Mare Stadium in Lecce, Italy, Sunday, March 1, 2020 prior to the Serie A soccer m... Spectators have their temperature measured as they enter the Via Del Mare Stadium in Lecce, Italy, Sunday, March 1, 2020 prior to the Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Atalanta. (Donato Fasano/LaPresse via AP)

People walk outside San Siro stadium where a notice advising that the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa is postponed to May 13, 2020, in... People walk outside San Siro stadium where a notice advising that the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa is postponed to May 13, 2020, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 1, 2020. In Lombardy, the hardest-hit region by the spread of the Coronavirus, schools and universities were ordered to stay closed, and sporting events were canceled.(Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

A woman jogs outside San Siro stadium where a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa was supposed to take place but was instead postponed to ... A woman jogs outside San Siro stadium where a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa was supposed to take place but was instead postponed to May 13, 2020, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 1, 2020. In Lombardy, the hardest-hit region by the spread of the Coronavirus, schools and universities were ordered to stay closed, and sporting events were canceled.(Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

MILAN (AP) — The next two rounds of the Italian soccer schedule have been pushed back by a week.

The governing body of Serie A announced the changes Friday.

On Thursday, it was decided that the matches postponed last weekend — including the potential title decider between Juventus and Inter Milan — would be played this weekend.

Ten Serie A matches have been postponed over the last two weekends because of the virus outbreak in Italy, where more than 100 people have died and more than 3,800 have been infected.

The Italian government issued a decree on Wednesday that all sporting events in the country must take place without spectators until April 3 as it attempts to control the spread of the virus.

