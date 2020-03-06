NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 68 43 13 12 98 222 169 22-3-9 21-10-3 14-5-3 a-Tampa Bay 67 42 20 5 89 235 185 22-10-2 20-10-3 17-4-0 m-Washington 67 40 20 7 87 233 210 18-10-5 22-10-2 10-12-2 m-Philadelphia 67 40 20 7 87 229 193 24-5-4 16-15-3 16-4-4 m-Pittsburgh 66 39 21 6 84 215 183 23-6-4 16-15-2 7-4-3 a-Toronto 68 35 24 9 79 235 224 17-9-7 18-15-2 11-8-2 Columbus 68 32 21 15 79 177 182 20-12-4 12-9-11 10-7-5 N.Y. Islanders 66 35 23 8 78 186 185 20-9-5 15-14-3 11-7-3 N.Y. Rangers 67 36 27 4 76 224 211 18-15-2 18-12-2 14-7-0 Carolina 65 35 25 5 75 208 187 19-12-2 16-13-3 6-12-1 Florida 67 33 26 8 74 225 226 16-14-4 17-12-4 10-8-2 Montreal 69 31 29 9 71 209 213 14-16-6 17-13-3 9-12-2 Buffalo 67 29 30 8 66 191 212 19-11-4 10-19-4 10-12-2 New Jersey 66 26 28 12 64 177 219 12-10-10 14-18-2 8-9-2 Ottawa 68 24 32 12 60 185 234 18-13-6 6-19-6 9-9-5 Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257 10-22-2 5-26-3 8-13-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185 23-6-5 17-11-5 14-7-2 c-Colorado 66 40 18 8 88 226 177 17-9-6 23-9-2 10-8-2 c-Dallas 67 37 22 8 82 178 172 19-10-3 18-12-5 12-8-3 p-Vegas 68 37 23 8 82 219 202 22-11-4 15-12-4 13-6-2 p-Edmonton 68 36 24 8 80 217 209 16-10-5 20-14-3 11-9-3 p-Calgary 68 35 26 7 77 204 208 15-12-4 20-14-3 12-9-1 Minnesota 67 34 26 7 75 212 209 19-11-5 15-15-2 8-10-1 Vancouver 66 34 26 6 74 216 208 20-8-4 14-18-2 11-8-1 Nashville 67 33 26 8 74 210 215 17-14-4 16-12-4 11-7-1 Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199 18-14-3 16-14-3 11-6-4 Arizona 68 33 27 8 74 191 180 17-12-4 16-15-4 11-7-4 Chicago 67 31 28 8 70 205 212 15-13-4 16-15-4 7-11-3 San Jose 67 29 34 4 62 176 214 17-16-1 12-18-3 11-11-1 Anaheim 67 27 32 8 62 174 214 14-14-4 13-18-4 9-10-2 Los Angeles 67 26 35 6 58 165 206 16-13-2 10-22-4 10-13-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 2

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, Washington 5, OT

Ottawa 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Boston 2, Florida 1, OT

Nashville 2, Dallas 0

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3

Minnesota 3, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 1, Toronto 0, SO

Friday's Games

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.