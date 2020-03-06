NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|68
|43
|13
|12
|98
|222
|169
|22-3-9
|21-10-3
|14-5-3
|a-Tampa Bay
|67
|42
|20
|5
|89
|235
|185
|22-10-2
|20-10-3
|17-4-0
|m-Washington
|67
|40
|20
|7
|87
|233
|210
|18-10-5
|22-10-2
|10-12-2
|m-Philadelphia
|67
|40
|20
|7
|87
|229
|193
|24-5-4
|16-15-3
|16-4-4
|m-Pittsburgh
|66
|39
|21
|6
|84
|215
|183
|23-6-4
|16-15-2
|7-4-3
|a-Toronto
|68
|35
|24
|9
|79
|235
|224
|17-9-7
|18-15-2
|11-8-2
|Columbus
|68
|32
|21
|15
|79
|177
|182
|20-12-4
|12-9-11
|10-7-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|66
|35
|23
|8
|78
|186
|185
|20-9-5
|15-14-3
|11-7-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|67
|36
|27
|4
|76
|224
|211
|18-15-2
|18-12-2
|14-7-0
|Carolina
|65
|35
|25
|5
|75
|208
|187
|19-12-2
|16-13-3
|6-12-1
|Florida
|67
|33
|26
|8
|74
|225
|226
|16-14-4
|17-12-4
|10-8-2
|Montreal
|69
|31
|29
|9
|71
|209
|213
|14-16-6
|17-13-3
|9-12-2
|Buffalo
|67
|29
|30
|8
|66
|191
|212
|19-11-4
|10-19-4
|10-12-2
|New Jersey
|66
|26
|28
|12
|64
|177
|219
|12-10-10
|14-18-2
|8-9-2
|Ottawa
|68
|24
|32
|12
|60
|185
|234
|18-13-6
|6-19-6
|9-9-5
|Detroit
|68
|15
|48
|5
|35
|136
|257
|10-22-2
|5-26-3
|8-13-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-St. Louis
|67
|40
|17
|10
|90
|216
|185
|23-6-5
|17-11-5
|14-7-2
|c-Colorado
|66
|40
|18
|8
|88
|226
|177
|17-9-6
|23-9-2
|10-8-2
|c-Dallas
|67
|37
|22
|8
|82
|178
|172
|19-10-3
|18-12-5
|12-8-3
|p-Vegas
|68
|37
|23
|8
|82
|219
|202
|22-11-4
|15-12-4
|13-6-2
|p-Edmonton
|68
|36
|24
|8
|80
|217
|209
|16-10-5
|20-14-3
|11-9-3
|p-Calgary
|68
|35
|26
|7
|77
|204
|208
|15-12-4
|20-14-3
|12-9-1
|Minnesota
|67
|34
|26
|7
|75
|212
|209
|19-11-5
|15-15-2
|8-10-1
|Vancouver
|66
|34
|26
|6
|74
|216
|208
|20-8-4
|14-18-2
|11-8-1
|Nashville
|67
|33
|26
|8
|74
|210
|215
|17-14-4
|16-12-4
|11-7-1
|Winnipeg
|68
|34
|28
|6
|74
|204
|199
|18-14-3
|16-14-3
|11-6-4
|Arizona
|68
|33
|27
|8
|74
|191
|180
|17-12-4
|16-15-4
|11-7-4
|Chicago
|67
|31
|28
|8
|70
|205
|212
|15-13-4
|16-15-4
|7-11-3
|San Jose
|67
|29
|34
|4
|62
|176
|214
|17-16-1
|12-18-3
|11-11-1
|Anaheim
|67
|27
|32
|8
|62
|174
|214
|14-14-4
|13-18-4
|9-10-2
|Los Angeles
|67
|26
|35
|6
|58
|165
|206
|16-13-2
|10-22-4
|10-13-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Philadelphia 4, Carolina 1
Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 2
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 0
N.Y. Rangers 6, Washington 5, OT
Ottawa 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Boston 2, Florida 1, OT
Nashville 2, Dallas 0
Chicago 4, Edmonton 3
Minnesota 3, San Jose 2
Los Angeles 1, Toronto 0, SO
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.