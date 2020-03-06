All Times EST

AHL Eastern Conference

AHL Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 59 35 18 3 3 76 180 153 Providence 58 34 18 3 3 74 185 148 Hartford 58 31 16 6 5 73 168 161 Charlotte 57 32 21 4 0 68 194 164 Springfield 58 30 26 2 0 62 183 179 WB/Scranton 59 27 24 3 5 62 153 181 Lehigh Valley 58 24 26 2 6 56 150 167 Bridgeport 59 20 32 5 2 47 134 191

AHL North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 60 38 17 4 1 81 229 185 Rochester 59 31 19 4 5 71 170 163 Utica 58 32 21 3 2 69 204 180 Syracuse 59 28 22 4 5 65 195 203 Binghamton 58 30 24 4 0 64 170 175 Laval 60 28 24 5 3 64 175 181 Toronto 59 28 26 3 2 61 199 205 Cleveland 59 24 29 4 2 54 155 182

AHL Western Conference

AHL Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 60 39 13 5 3 86 201 136 Iowa 60 36 17 4 3 79 187 161 Grand Rapids 60 27 26 3 4 61 170 188 San Antonio 58 24 22 7 5 60 159 173 Chicago 59 26 26 5 2 59 150 170 Rockford 60 28 29 1 2 59 150 181 Texas 59 25 27 3 4 57 160 183 Manitoba 59 26 32 1 0 53 154 184

AHL Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 55 34 18 1 2 71 190 157 Colorado 52 31 17 3 1 66 174 155 Stockton 52 29 16 4 3 65 184 157 Ontario 55 29 20 5 1 64 165 191 San Diego 53 28 18 5 2 63 176 154 Bakersfield 54 20 26 5 3 48 156 196 San Jose 52 19 27 4 2 44 167 183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Laval 5, Cleveland 2

Tucson 4, Chicago 2

Friday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 4:05 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled