All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|59
|35
|18
|3
|3
|76
|180
|153
|Providence
|58
|34
|18
|3
|3
|74
|185
|148
|Hartford
|58
|31
|16
|6
|5
|73
|168
|161
|Charlotte
|57
|32
|21
|4
|0
|68
|194
|164
|Springfield
|58
|30
|26
|2
|0
|62
|183
|179
|WB/Scranton
|59
|27
|24
|3
|5
|62
|153
|181
|Lehigh Valley
|58
|24
|26
|2
|6
|56
|150
|167
|Bridgeport
|59
|20
|32
|5
|2
|47
|134
|191
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|60
|38
|17
|4
|1
|81
|229
|185
|Rochester
|59
|31
|19
|4
|5
|71
|170
|163
|Utica
|58
|32
|21
|3
|2
|69
|204
|180
|Syracuse
|59
|28
|22
|4
|5
|65
|195
|203
|Binghamton
|58
|30
|24
|4
|0
|64
|170
|175
|Laval
|60
|28
|24
|5
|3
|64
|175
|181
|Toronto
|59
|28
|26
|3
|2
|61
|199
|205
|Cleveland
|59
|24
|29
|4
|2
|54
|155
|182
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|60
|39
|13
|5
|3
|86
|201
|136
|Iowa
|60
|36
|17
|4
|3
|79
|187
|161
|Grand Rapids
|60
|27
|26
|3
|4
|61
|170
|188
|San Antonio
|58
|24
|22
|7
|5
|60
|159
|173
|Chicago
|59
|26
|26
|5
|2
|59
|150
|170
|Rockford
|60
|28
|29
|1
|2
|59
|150
|181
|Texas
|59
|25
|27
|3
|4
|57
|160
|183
|Manitoba
|59
|26
|32
|1
|0
|53
|154
|184
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|55
|34
|18
|1
|2
|71
|190
|157
|Colorado
|52
|31
|17
|3
|1
|66
|174
|155
|Stockton
|52
|29
|16
|4
|3
|65
|184
|157
|Ontario
|55
|29
|20
|5
|1
|64
|165
|191
|San Diego
|53
|28
|18
|5
|2
|63
|176
|154
|Bakersfield
|54
|20
|26
|5
|3
|48
|156
|196
|San Jose
|52
|19
|27
|4
|2
|44
|167
|183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Laval 5, Cleveland 2
Tucson 4, Chicago 2
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 4:05 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled