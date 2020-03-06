France players celebrate after the Six Nations rugby union international between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Satur... France players celebrate after the Six Nations rugby union international between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

France winger Damian Penaud and prop Jefferson Poirot return in two changes for the match against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Penaud was a first-choice pick on the right wing during last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, but missed the first three games of the Six Nations after tearing a calf muscle on the eve of the opening game against England.

He takes the place of Teddy Thomas, who was dropped from the squad by coach Fabien Galthié on Thursday after a poor defensive performance in the narrow win against Wales.

Poirot, who was not even in the squad against Wales, steps in for the injured Cyril Baille, who dislocated his shoulder in Cardiff and is out for the rest of the tournament.

Center Gaël Fickou stays on the left wing so Arthur Vincent keeps his place in midfield alongside Virimi Vakatawa.

Vincent captained France to victory at the under-20 worlds last year.

France, which has not won the tournament since clinching a Grand Slam in 2010, is seeking a fourth win in as many matches.

The bench is unchanged from the Wales game, with Camille Chat as backup hooker and fullback Thomas Ramos offering support as penalty kicker.

France: Anthony Bouthier, Damian Penaud, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gaël Fickou, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Grégory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (captain), François Cros, Paul Willemse, Bernard Le Roux, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Jefferson Poirot. Reserves: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bemba, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Matthieu Jalibert, Thomas Ramos.

