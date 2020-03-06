TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During its search for fake news about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) found out that Chinese netizens had bought at least 13 Internet domains originally held by Taiwanese citizens, possibly in an effort to launch more propaganda.

Worldwide, Chinese groups had already taken over 1,500 sites, probably to use as “content farms” which could produce fake news helping the communist government’s political aims, CNA reported Friday (March 6).

The MJIB interviewed six Taiwanese web address owners Thursday (March 5) about the issue, and they acknowledged that because of management problems or because they forgot to pay the necessary fees, their domains had been transferred to Chinese interests.

The takeovers began about half a year before the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections, according to the MJIB, which added that the Chinese established links between websites, Facebook groups and “content farms” which spread official government propaganda or outright false information.

The websites formed a channel through which China could infiltrate public opinion in Taiwan, inserting misleading reports to incite discussion and create confusion, CIA quoted the MJIB as saying.

