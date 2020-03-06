  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan health minister warns against new wave of imported coronavirus

Europe will have more coronavirus patients than Asia: Chen

  430
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/06 19:33
Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (left) with Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun 

Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (left) with Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) expanded rapidly across the United States and Europe, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) warned Friday (March 6) against a second wave of imported virus cases entering Taiwan.

Chen, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said Taiwan’s performance during the first wave of virus infections had been quite positive, CNA reported. The island has recorded 45 cases, including one death.

However, it was virtually certain that in the future, the number of coronavirus patients in Europe would exceed those in Asia, he said, adding it should be considered how to keep that second wave out without closing down the borders.

At the start, the problem had been limited to visitors from Wuhan, and then from the Chinese province of Hubei, but later it had expanded to South Korea, Italy and Iran. In the future, the coronavirus might occur in nearly all countries of the world, which would make the situation even more confusing, also including elements of diplomacy, according to Chen.

The minister said Taiwan should slowly adapt its prevention policies to search for special cases, and not just focus on the most obviously suspects, CNA reported.

The CECC on Friday confirmed the country’s 45th coronavirus patient, who was also the eighth in a hospital cluster outbreak.
Chen Shih-chung
CECC
coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan sets up 60 face mask production lines in a month
Taiwan sets up 60 face mask production lines in a month
2020/03/06 12:46
13 Taiwan EVA Air flight attendants quarantined after serving Australian passenger
13 Taiwan EVA Air flight attendants quarantined after serving Australian passenger
2020/03/06 12:33
Taiwan’s hotel chain Landis hit by coronavirus
Taiwan’s hotel chain Landis hit by coronavirus
2020/03/06 12:24
Singapore student of Chinese ethnicity battered in UK
Singapore student of Chinese ethnicity battered in UK
2020/03/06 11:50
Taiwanese traveler to Philippines tests positive for Wuhan virus
Taiwanese traveler to Philippines tests positive for Wuhan virus
2020/03/06 11:21