TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) expanded rapidly across the United States and Europe, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) warned Friday (March 6) against a second wave of imported virus cases entering Taiwan.

Chen, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said Taiwan’s performance during the first wave of virus infections had been quite positive, CNA reported. The island has recorded 45 cases, including one death.

However, it was virtually certain that in the future, the number of coronavirus patients in Europe would exceed those in Asia, he said, adding it should be considered how to keep that second wave out without closing down the borders.

At the start, the problem had been limited to visitors from Wuhan, and then from the Chinese province of Hubei, but later it had expanded to South Korea, Italy and Iran. In the future, the coronavirus might occur in nearly all countries of the world, which would make the situation even more confusing, also including elements of diplomacy, according to Chen.

The minister said Taiwan should slowly adapt its prevention policies to search for special cases, and not just focus on the most obviously suspects, CNA reported.

The CECC on Friday confirmed the country’s 45th coronavirus patient, who was also the eighth in a hospital cluster outbreak.

