JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has left the tour of South Africa early so he can watch his wife Alyssa Healy play in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final on Sunday.

Starc was due to depart South Africa before the third and final one-day international on Saturday.

Australia has already lost the series, trailing 2-0 with one game to play.

Healy and Australia's women's team will take on India in Sunday's final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“It’s a once in a lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final and so we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion,” Australia coach Justin Langer said Friday.

“It is something we have been talking about for a while and, given Mitch has had a considerable workload in all three formats this summer, his heading home a couple of days ahead of the rest of the squad means he will have a chance to refresh ahead of our home and away one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand that will wrap up our season."

Healy, a wicketkeeper and opening batter, is a key member of the Australia team, which is the defending champion and has won four of the six women's T20 World Cups played.

