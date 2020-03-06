Lord Rogan (left) and President Tsai Ing-wen meet in Taipei in 2019 (Presidential Office photo) Lord Rogan (left) and President Tsai Ing-wen meet in Taipei in 2019 (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked U.K. politicians for voicing their support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization (WHO).

Led by Lord Rogan and Martin Vickers, co-chairs of the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group, 55 British politicians signed a letter addressing WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the end of February — the second letter within a month. They expressed concerns over the United Nations health agency’s decision to include Taiwan under China in a reference to the risk of infection by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to MOFA on Wednesday (Mar. 4).

Taiwan is not under China’s jurisdiction, and Taiwan and China have separate healthcare systems independent from each other, said the letter. WHO’s decision to exclude the Taiwanese government and medical experts has dangerously weakened global efforts in combating infectious diseases, stated the letter.

The letter urged the health agency to correct its reference to Taiwan and allow Taiwan’s participation at WHO meetings and activities. Lord Rogan had previously sent a letter on Feb. 6 to the WHO director-general, urging him to allow Taiwan to take part in this year’s World Health Assembly and to correct the policy of including Taiwan as part of China, said MOFA.

Also in February, U.K. Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the United Nations Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon declared support for the island nation’s participation in such international organizations as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and WHO.

MOFA expressed gratitude to the U.K. parliament and administration for backing Taiwan’s participation in the international community. The country will continue collaborating with the U.K. and countries sharing similar values while striving to expand its international space and make meaningful contributions, added MOFA.