AIT chairman visits museum with Taiwan vice president-elect

Tour of Chimei Museum deepens James Moriarty's understanding of Tainan and Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/06 17:20
William Lai accompanied by U.S. officials. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty visited the Chimei Museum in Tainan, in the company of Vice President-elect William Lai (賴清德) on Friday (March 6).

On Thursday (March 5), the United States-based Moriarty had already visited President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office in Taipei during his eighth trip to the island. Tsai and Lai won a landslide victory in the Jan. 11 elections, but the swearing-in will not take place until May 20.

Moriarty and Taipei-based AIT Director Brent Christensen traveled to Tainan Friday morning and visited the museum, known for its extensive collection of paintings, musical instruments and antique weapons, in Lai’s company.

On his Facebook page, the former Tainan City mayor reminded readers that soon after taking office in 2016, the AIT chairman had already visited him in the southern town. The veteran U.S. diplomat and the vice president-elect also had lunch at the museum, giving them the opportunity to deepen their friendship and Moriarty’s understanding of Tainan and Taiwan, Lai wrote.


Vice President-elect William Lai (left) and AIT Chairman James Moriarty enjoy Chimei Museum. (Facebook, William Lai screengrab)

