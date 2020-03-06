  1. Home
Organ harvesting charges against Taipei mayor dismissed

Prosecutors said insufficient evidence Ko Wen-je involved in cross-straits organ trade

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/06 17:14
Ko Wen-je (center) (Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) will not be prosecuted for being involved in the China organ harvesting trade, Taipei District Prosecutors Office determined on Friday (March 6).

Brian Wu (吳祥輝), writer and founder of the Butterfly Orchid Cultural Creativity Company, ran a 2018 full page ad in a newspaper that alleged the surgeon-turned politician was a broker in the China organ harvesting trade, back in 2008. Ko was said to have bargained for his patients over the price of organs harvested from Falun Gong practitioners, according to Wu.

The accusations cited U.S. author Ethan Gutmann’s 2014 book, “The Slaughter: Mass Killings, Organ Harvesting, and China’s Secret Solution to its Dissident Problem.” Gutman testified in October 2018, suggesting Ko was a middleman in the alleged organ market, reported Liberty Times.

However, prosecutors decided there was insufficient evidence proving Ko secured organs from China for his patients. Neither was it shown such practices involved Falun Gong members.

In a statement, Taipei City deputy spokeswoman Huang Ching-ying (黃瀞瑩) said the allegations had caused unnecessary turmoil in the 2018 mayoral elections and were a waste of resources. She called for a return to peace in society.
Ko Wen-je
organ harvesting
Ethan Gutmann

