TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taipei City Government adviser Tsai Pi-ju (蔡壁如) said Friday (March 6) the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) will enter the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, if the petition to recall current Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) succeeds.

As a TPP legislator and confidante of Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), Tsai said the recently founded political party has been preparing for the seemingly inevitable Kaohsiung mayoral race, as well as the 2022 local elections. She emphasized that Ko is planning to run for Taiwan president in 2024 and the party's candidates will be introduced for the local elections in 2022.

Regarding Han's recall, Tsai pointed out the party has already selected three potential candidates to fill the Kaohsiung mayor vacancy, as the TPP refuses to work with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). She said the TPP even has its slogan ready for the by-election: "Taipei experience, realized in Kaohsiung" (台北經驗、高雄實現).

According to Liberty Times, the petition to recall Han has reached 550,000 signatures, which is 320,000 more than the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act requires for the petition to proceed to a public vote. Once approved, the by-election is expected to take place sometime in June.