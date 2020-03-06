Lee Man-hee on TV as people line up for face masks in Seoul. Lee Man-hee on TV as people line up for face masks in Seoul. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seoul withdrew the corporate license issued to Shincheonji Church of Jesus (Shincheonji) because it violated the public interest after the founder of the South Korean religious group bowed in apology during a press conference on Monday (March 2).

As the confirmed number of cases for COVID-19 reached 6,284 in South Korea on March 6, public outrage toward Shincheonji has hit a boiling point. It is believed Shincheonji assemblies in Daegu were the source of the epidemic in the country.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon threatened to launch criminal charges against the leader of Shincheonji, Lee Man-hee, for manslaughter. Following this, Lee appeared in the church's Seoul branch on Monday and knelt to apologize in front of the media.

On March 3, the municipality decided to cancel the corporate license of Shincheonji and will hold a public hearing next week, reported JoongAng Daily.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Shincheonji was called on to assist the authorities and contain the virus. However, when asked for the full list of its followers, the group delayed and delivered fake lists.

"Even now, the followers of Shincheonji continue to have secret assemblies and sermons in unauthorized places." the news agency added.

Amid the shortage of face masks and a spike in prices, South Korea announced a ban on the export of face masks from March 5, which will remain effective until June 30. The administration plans to boost the country's daily mask output, according to The Korea Times.

A mask rationing system will start Monday (March 9) to prevent mask hoarding. Each person will be allowed to buy two government-distributed masks per week at pharmacies, post offices, and Hanaro marts nationwide on presentation of their IDs.