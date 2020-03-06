Taipei 101 Run Up 2019 winners Piotr Lobodzinski of Poland (left), and Suzanne Walsham of Australia. (Taipei 101 photo) Taipei 101 Run Up 2019 winners Piotr Lobodzinski of Poland (left), and Suzanne Walsham of Australia. (Taipei 101 photo) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The global outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has persuaded Taipei 101 to postpone its annual Run Up race, reports said Friday (March 6).

Since 2005, each year on one day in May, thousands of athletes from dozens of countries participate in the arduous “vertical marathon.” They typically run and climb 2,046 steps up to the iconic building’s 91st floor.

However, concerns about possible mass infections led Taipei 101 to announce Friday that this year’s edition would not take place in May. A new date has yet to be determined, CNA reported.

Registration was to have started in March, but Taipei 101 officials said they would closely monitor information about the virus supplied by Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) before deciding on how to proceed with picking a new date for the event.

By Friday afternoon, the CECC had confirmed 45 cases of the virus in Taiwan, including one death.