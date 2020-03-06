  1. Home
Disinfectant alcohol on sale through Taiwan's PX Mart

Alcohol solution to be sold Saturday at NT$75 per bottle as retailer helps out in coronavirus battle

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/06 17:00
Taiwan's PX Mart to start disinfectant alcohol sale March 7. (PX Mart photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's supermarket chain PX Mart, also known as "Chuan Lian Center," will start selling bottles of 75 percent disinfectant alcohol on Saturday (March 7) to customers over the age of 18.

In a press release on Friday (March 6) the company said it has decided to wage war against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and provide help to the Taiwanese government. It pointed out the alcohol solution will be sold at NT$75 (US$2.5) per bottle and each customer is limited to just one bottle while supplies last.

PX Mart explained the new disinfectant alcohol is produced by Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation since the original manufacturer, Taiwan Sugar Corporation (Taisugar, TSC), is busy providing disinfectants to convenience stores across the country. The retailer said its offshore locations will not start alcohol sales until Sunday (March 8) and it urged consumers to avoid hoarding medical supplies, reported ETtoday.

Besides PX Mart, Taiwanese can also find the 75 percent alcohol solution at convenience stores such as 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life, and OK Mart. Supermarkets and retail stores, such as Wellcome, Taiwan Fresh Supermarket, and Carrefour also offer smaller bottles of disinfectant alcohol, according to Taro News.
