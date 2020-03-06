The CAL charter from Tokyo arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Feb. 21 The CAL charter from Tokyo arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Feb. 21 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All 19 Taiwanese passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise liner will be allowed to return home early Saturday (March 7) after their coronavirus quarantine, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

They spent 14 days in isolation, during which each person was tested three times, with all tests proving negative for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), CNA reported.

The 19 were repatriated together on one flight from Tokyo on Feb. 21, following a first battery of tests to check whether they would be allowed to board the China Airlines charter.

They spent the past 14 days at an isolation ward, where they were to be tested at least twice each. Because they had passed so much time on the Diamond Princess, it was thought safer to subject them to a third test as well.

Eventually, 706 passengers and crew from the cruise liner were diagnosed with the coronavirus, including six who died.

