  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan’s 19 Diamond Princess passengers to end coronavirus quarantine

Group will be allowed to go home early Saturday March 7

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/06 15:05
The CAL charter from Tokyo arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Feb. 21 

The CAL charter from Tokyo arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Feb. 21  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All 19 Taiwanese passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise liner will be allowed to return home early Saturday (March 7) after their coronavirus quarantine, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

They spent 14 days in isolation, during which each person was tested three times, with all tests proving negative for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), CNA reported.

The 19 were repatriated together on one flight from Tokyo on Feb. 21, following a first battery of tests to check whether they would be allowed to board the China Airlines charter.

They spent the past 14 days at an isolation ward, where they were to be tested at least twice each. Because they had passed so much time on the Diamond Princess, it was thought safer to subject them to a third test as well.

Eventually, 706 passengers and crew from the cruise liner were diagnosed with the coronavirus, including six who died.
Diamond Princess
quarantine
coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan confirms 2 more Wuhan coronavirus cases, bringing total to 44
Taiwan confirms 2 more Wuhan coronavirus cases, bringing total to 44
2020/03/05 21:21
S. Korean magazine praises Taiwan's handling of Wuhan coronavirus
S. Korean magazine praises Taiwan's handling of Wuhan coronavirus
2020/03/05 18:29
Taiwan to subsidize furloughed workers amid virus crisis
Taiwan to subsidize furloughed workers amid virus crisis
2020/03/05 18:00
Top AIDS researcher: Wuhan virus no doubt comes from China
Top AIDS researcher: Wuhan virus no doubt comes from China
2020/03/05 17:26
Taiwan installs vending machines for free hand sanitizer to fight the coronavirus
Taiwan installs vending machines for free hand sanitizer to fight the coronavirus
2020/03/05 17:19