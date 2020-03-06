San Jose Sharks' Stefan Noesen (11) scores against Minnesota Wild goalie Alex Stalock, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, ... San Jose Sharks' Stefan Noesen (11) scores against Minnesota Wild goalie Alex Stalock, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN JOSE (AP) — Zach Parise and Ryan Suter each had a goal and assist and the Minnesota Wild extended their mastery on the road, beating the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Thursday night.

Minnesota won its sixth consecutive road game and moved ahead of Vancouver for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The Sharks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped, got goals from Stefan Noesen and Joe Thornton.

Alex Stalock, a former Shark, made 40 saves in the net for the Wild on a night Minnesota was outshot 42-27.

The game was played in front of the Sharks’ smallest home crowd of the season (14,517), on the same day that Santa Clara County officials recommended the team cancel the game due to growing concerns over the coronavirus.

Minnesota snapped a 1-1 tie and took control with goals in the second period by Parise and Alex Galchenyuk.

Galchenyuk gathered a loose puck and scooped it past Sharks goalie Martin Jones midway through the second to put Minnesota ahead. Three minutes later, Parise received a pretty pass from Luke Kunin and scored to make it a 3-1 game.

Parise has scored goals in four consecutive games.

Thornton’s goal midway through the third brought San Jose within one, but the Sharks couldn’t pull even against Stalock.

The Wild opened the scoring when Suter’s slap shot from just inside the blue line beat Jones in the first period.

San Jose tied it with about five minutes left in the period when Noesen redirected a shot from Noah Gregor to make it 1-1.

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County reached 20 on Thursday, county health officers pushed for the cancellation of events that would attract large crowds, including Sharks games.

But the team said late in the afternoon that the game would be played.

“We will be evaluating further upcoming events in the coming days,” the Sharks said in a statement. “SAP Center undergoes a rigorous cleaning procedure after each and every event, with particular attention paid to high-traffic, high public-contact areas.”

NOTES: Wild center Eric Staal, second on the team with 47 points, missed the game because of a death in his family. He’s day-to-day. … Forward Kevin Fiala entered the night with a team-record five-game multi-point streak. … Sharks forward Joe Thornton played in his 1,633rd career game, leaving him two behind Scott Stevens for ninth place on the NHL’s all-time list.

Wild: Play at Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sharks: Host Ottawa on Saturday.

