TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the 45th for Taiwan, was the eighth in a hospital cluster outbreak centered on patient No. 34, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Friday (March 6).

The newest patient, a woman in her 50s, had stayed at the same hospital as No. 34 from Feb. 14 through 20 for unrelated treatment. On March 1 and March 5, she underwent tests just like other patients who had stayed close to No. 34, which led to her being diagnosed as a coronavirus case Friday, CNA reported.

She had no recent history of travel either domestically or overseas, according to the CECC. The woman had been taken in to a negative pressure isolation ward.

The case at the heart of the hospital cluster, Taiwan’s 34th virus patient, was a 50-year-old woman suffering from diabetes and cardiovascular disease who had first been hospitalized in north Taiwan on Feb. 14 for low blood pressure and fatigue, but who had begun to show symptoms of the virus a week later.

She was believed to have infected at least seven other people, including hospital nurses, a cleaner and Friday’s new case, another hospital patient, cable station TVBS reported.

The CECC also announced Friday that all 19 Taiwanese passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise liner who had been repatriated on the same flight had tested negative for the virus during all three rounds of testing.

