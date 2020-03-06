Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, left and Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton, right, scramble for the ball during the first quarter of an ... Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, left and Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton, right, scramble for the ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton, right, drives against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in... Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton, right, drives against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Philadelphia 76ers forward Al Horford, left, shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles III during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game i... Philadelphia 76ers forward Al Horford, left, shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles III during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Philadelphia 76ers forward Glenn Robinson III, left, and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, right, scramble for the ball during the first quarter of ... Philadelphia 76ers forward Glenn Robinson III, left, and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, right, scramble for the ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, left, shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles III during the first quarter of an NBA basketball gam... Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, left, shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles III during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica, left, shoots against Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott during the first quarter of an NBA basketball gam... Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica, left, shoots against Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Philadelphia 76ers forward Al Horford, left, fouls Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, right, as he goes to the basket during the first quarter ... Philadelphia 76ers forward Al Horford, left, fouls Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, right, as he goes to the basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tobias Harris had 28 point and 14 rebounds and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Sacramento Kings 125-108 on Thursday night for their first road win in more than a month.

Shake Milton scored 20 points and Al Horford had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Sixers, who also won in Sacramento for the first time since 2015. Alec Burks added 17 points and Raul Neto had 16.

De’Aaron Fox had 23 points and seven assists for Sacramento. Buddy Hield scored 22.

Philadelphia ended its nine-game road losing streak while continuing to play without Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Embiid sat out a fourth straight game because of a left shoulder sprain, while Simmons missed his sixth straight with a nerve impingement in his back.

The Sixers, who were also without Josh Richardson, never trailed and took a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia still had to sweat it out after Hield and Harrison Barnes made back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Kings within 112-106 with five minutes remaining.

Harris ended Sacramento’s run with a short jumper and Horford followed with a dunk and two free throws. Philadelphia closed the game with a 13-2 run.

Harris nearly had a double-double by halftime, and his 19 points before the break was one more than he had total two nights earlier in a loss to the Lakers.

Sacramento coach Luke Walton changed things up in the third and went to a small lineup that helped the Kings get within 84-78.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia’s last road win before Thursday came in Brooklyn on Jan. 20. … Richardson took part in shooting drills before the game but did not play. Richardson remains sidelined with a concussion he suffered while colliding with teammate Alec Burks on Sunday.

Kings: Richaun Holmes continues to make progress and could return within the next few days. Holmes has missed 25 games with a right shoulder injury. … Kent Bazemore was hit with a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Golden State on Saturday.

Kings: At Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. Sacramento has lost 12 straight at Moda Center.

__

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports