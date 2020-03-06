John Isner of the U.S., front, returns a ball in his semifinal match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico, ... John Isner of the U.S., front, returns a ball in his semifinal match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Spain's Rafael Nadal shouts as he celebrates winning his semifinal match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Me... Spain's Rafael Nadal shouts as he celebrates winning his semifinal match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Luiz Adriano of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after scoring against Argentina's Tigre during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Jose Dellagiovann... Luiz Adriano of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after scoring against Argentina's Tigre during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Jose Dellagiovanna Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Jobson of Brazil's Santos scores his side's opening goal as goalkeeper Luiz Ezequiel Unsain of Argentina's Defensa y Justicia fails to stop the ball d... Jobson of Brazil's Santos scores his side's opening goal as goalkeeper Luiz Ezequiel Unsain of Argentina's Defensa y Justicia fails to stop the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match at the Norberto Tomaghello stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

A worker produces hand sanitizer at the Companhia Nacional do Álcool (CNA) factory in Piracicaba, Brazil, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Last week the factor... A worker produces hand sanitizer at the Companhia Nacional do Álcool (CNA) factory in Piracicaba, Brazil, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Last week the factory added a second shift of workers to produce more hand sanitizer, and while the CNA was never an exporter, it's considering that by adding a third shift. One week ago, Brazil confirmed Latin America's first case of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Members of the Bolivarian militia walk after the celebration rally commemorating the 31th anniversary of the 1989 uprising known as the Caracazo, in C... Members of the Bolivarian militia walk after the celebration rally commemorating the 31th anniversary of the 1989 uprising known as the Caracazo, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. The weeklong riots and the protests began mainly in response to the government's economic reforms and the resulting increase in the price of gasoline and transportation. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

The metal frame of a chair of a is lodged at the mouth of a damaged manhole after heavy rains caused flashfloods in the Realengo neighborhood of Rio d... The metal frame of a chair of a is lodged at the mouth of a damaged manhole after heavy rains caused flashfloods in the Realengo neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, March 2, 2020. The water flooded the streets and entered homes of residents, with at least 4 deaths reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho, whose full name is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, center, leaves the attorney general's office in Asuncion, Paragu... Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho, whose full name is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, center, leaves the attorney general's office in Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Ronaldinho and his brother were detained by Paraguayan police for allegedly entering the country with falsified passports on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Uruguay's new President Luis Lacalle Pou waves as he rides on an open car with Vice President Beatriz Argimon, after taking the oath of office in Mont... Uruguay's new President Luis Lacalle Pou waves as he rides on an open car with Vice President Beatriz Argimon, after taking the oath of office in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Friends and family of Nicaraguan poet and Roman Catholic cleric Ernesto Cardenal carry his coffin after a funeral mass that was boycotted by pro-sandi... Friends and family of Nicaraguan poet and Roman Catholic cleric Ernesto Cardenal carry his coffin after a funeral mass that was boycotted by pro-sandinista government supporters, at the Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Ernesto Cardenal, who died Sunday, was 95. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga)

In this Feb. 24, 2020 photo, backdropped by a wall spray-painted with messages that read in Spanish: "If tomorrow I do not return, burn it all", left,... In this Feb. 24, 2020 photo, backdropped by a wall spray-painted with messages that read in Spanish: "If tomorrow I do not return, burn it all", left, and "It's your body", Rebeca, a 20-year-old student, reads aloud during an indefinite take-over of the School of Political and Social Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, or UNAM, in Mexico City. Anger at increasing violence against woman — and at seeing abusers go unpunished — has led students to take over at least 10 schools or departments at Latin America's largest university. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

A pro-abortion activist protests in front of Colombia's Constitutional Court in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, March 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in front ... A pro-abortion activist protests in front of Colombia's Constitutional Court in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, March 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in front of Colombia's Constitutional Court ahead of an expected ruling that could allow more women to access abortion if approved. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

February 28-March 5, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

