A Week in Pictures - Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/03/06 13:04
A pro-abortion activist protests in front of Colombia's Constitutional Court in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, March 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in front ...
In this Feb. 24, 2020 photo, backdropped by a wall spray-painted with messages that read in Spanish: "If tomorrow I do not return, burn it all", left,...
Friends and family of Nicaraguan poet and Roman Catholic cleric Ernesto Cardenal carry his coffin after a funeral mass that was boycotted by pro-sandi...
Uruguay's new President Luis Lacalle Pou waves as he rides on an open car with Vice President Beatriz Argimon, after taking the oath of office in Mont...
Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho, whose full name is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, center, leaves the attorney general's office in Asuncion, Paragu...
The metal frame of a chair of a is lodged at the mouth of a damaged manhole after heavy rains caused flashfloods in the Realengo neighborhood of Rio d...
Members of the Bolivarian militia walk after the celebration rally commemorating the 31th anniversary of the 1989 uprising known as the Caracazo, in C...
A worker produces hand sanitizer at the Companhia Nacional do Álcool (CNA) factory in Piracicaba, Brazil, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Last week the factor...
Jobson of Brazil's Santos scores his side's opening goal as goalkeeper Luiz Ezequiel Unsain of Argentina's Defensa y Justicia fails to stop the ball d...
Luiz Adriano of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrates after scoring against Argentina's Tigre during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Jose Dellagiovann...
Spain's Rafael Nadal shouts as he celebrates winning his semifinal match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Me...
John Isner of the U.S., front, returns a ball in his semifinal match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico, ...

February 28-March 5, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

