Apple Daily Taiwan announces layoff plan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the closure of sister company Next Magazine on Feb. 29, leading Taiwan newspaper publication the Apple Daily has revealed a layoff plan for editors and salespeople.

Launched in Taiwan in 2003 and founded by Hong Kong entrepreneur Jimmy Lai (黎智英), Apple Daily is one of the country's largest newspapers. People familiar with the matter told UDN the cut is larger than the "workforce adjustments" it has made over the years.

The news agency's labor union reportedly received a notice from the top on Thursday (March 5), which informed union leaders of the layoff plan prior to the announcement officially made to employees. Union leaders forwarded the message to the union's Facebook group and said the organization would ensure the rights of those being sacked.

The post read editors of the news department and salespeople would be affected by the plan. Another source indicated that supervisors and video editors would be part of the first round of layoffs in March, with reporters in the next round in April, and executives in the sales department sent on leave. Up to 20 percent of employees in certain business units will be cut.

Known for its paparazzi-style reporting on scandals in the political, business, and entertainment worlds, the Next Magazine website vanished March 1. Its content was since then merged into the Apple Daily site.