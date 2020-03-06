  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Australian musician diagnosed with coronavirus after Taiwan trip identified as Brett Dean

Brett Dean identified as Australian musician who performed in Taiwan before coronavirus diagnosis

  697
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/06 13:12
Brett Dean. (Facebook, Brett Dean photo)

Brett Dean. (Facebook, Brett Dean photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Australian man who was diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) after performing twice in Taipei over the weekend has been identified as renowned Australian composer Brett Dean.

On Thursday news broke the 58-year-old Australian man tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in the South Australian state capital of Adelaide on Tuesday (March 3), following a trip on EVA Air flight BR315 from Taiwan to Brisbane in Queensland. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday said he is a musician and performed at the National Concert Hall (NCH) in Taipei on Friday night (Feb. 28) and on Sunday afternoon (March 1), before boarding the EVA Air flight on Monday (March 2), reported UDN.

Health Minister and CECC Head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the man departed London on Feb. 22, transited through Bangkok, and landed in Taiwan on Feb. 23. On the evening of Feb. 27, he visited a clinic after he began to develop a cough and a runny nose.

On Friday (March 6), Dean's agency Intermusic announced on Twitter the composer, violist, and conductor had been diagnosed with the disease on Monday and is receiving treatment in Adelaide. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Dean is being treated and undergoing quarantine at The Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Since the news of Dean's diagnosis broke in Taiwan, 10 reporters, 21 orchestra members, and 13 flight attendants have been told to undergo home quarantine. Also on Friday, the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) announced it has canceled all upcoming performances and the Ministry of Culture announced the cancellation of all international performances and said the National Concert Hall (NCH) is closed for disinfection
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
Novel Coronavirus
COVID-19
COVID-19 outbreak
National Symphony Orchestra
National Concert Hall

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan confirms 2 more Wuhan coronavirus cases, bringing total to 44
Taiwan confirms 2 more Wuhan coronavirus cases, bringing total to 44
2020/03/05 21:21
S. Korean magazine praises Taiwan's handling of Wuhan coronavirus
S. Korean magazine praises Taiwan's handling of Wuhan coronavirus
2020/03/05 18:29
Taiwan to subsidize furloughed workers amid virus crisis
Taiwan to subsidize furloughed workers amid virus crisis
2020/03/05 18:00
Top AIDS researcher: Wuhan virus no doubt comes from China
Top AIDS researcher: Wuhan virus no doubt comes from China
2020/03/05 17:26
Taiwan installs vending machines for free hand sanitizer to fight the coronavirus
Taiwan installs vending machines for free hand sanitizer to fight the coronavirus
2020/03/05 17:19