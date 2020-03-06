AP Week in Pictures, Asia

Politician Muhyiddin Yassin, second in white shirt, talks to media outside his house after he being appointed as new prime minister in Kuala Lumpur, M... Politician Muhyiddin Yassin, second in white shirt, talks to media outside his house after he being appointed as new prime minister in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Malaysia's king has appointed seasoned politician Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister, trumping Mahathir Mohamad's bid to return to power after a week of political turmoil that followed his resignation as prime minister. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

People wearing face masks attend Mass at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The church decided to replace Sund... People wearing face masks attend Mass at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The church decided to replace Sunday services with online ones for members' safety amid the spread of the COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A man with a mask walk through torii gates at the Hie Shrine In Tokyo, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The number of infections of the COVID-19 disease spread ... A man with a mask walk through torii gates at the Hie Shrine In Tokyo, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The number of infections of the COVID-19 disease spread around the globe. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Police subdue hostage taker Alchie Paray, center, as he speaks to the waiting media shortly after releasing all his hostages at the V-Mall in Manila, ... Police subdue hostage taker Alchie Paray, center, as he speaks to the waiting media shortly after releasing all his hostages at the V-Mall in Manila, Philippines on Monday, March 2, 2020. Officials say Paray, a recently dismissed security guard, has released his hostages and walked out of the shopping mall, ending a daylong hostage crisis. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

An aerial view of Jumbo floating restaurants in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Hong Kong's Jumbo floating restaurants is closed "until further not... An aerial view of Jumbo floating restaurants in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Hong Kong's Jumbo floating restaurants is closed "until further notice" as the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak continues to slam the city's food and beverage industry. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Tomoyuki Sugano of the Yomiuri Giants pitches with a backdrop of empty stands during play in a preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and ... Tomoyuki Sugano of the Yomiuri Giants pitches with a backdrop of empty stands during play in a preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Yakult Swallows at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Japan's professional baseball league said Thursday it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums because of the threat of the spreading coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Streaks of rain and dark clouds are seen over the Kangra Valley in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The region saw heavy rains and thunderst... Streaks of rain and dark clouds are seen over the Kangra Valley in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The region saw heavy rains and thunderstorm Saturday morning. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, photo, a television reporter holds a microphone as she walks through a street vandalized in Tuesday's violence in New... In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, photo, a television reporter holds a microphone as she walks through a street vandalized in Tuesday's violence in New Delhi, India. Reporting in India has never been without its risks, but journalists say attacks on the press during last week's deadly communal riots between Hindus and Muslims in New Delhi show the situation is deteriorating. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

A security guard wearing protective gear peeps out from an entrance gate of a construction site at the Central Business District following the coronav... A security guard wearing protective gear peeps out from an entrance gate of a construction site at the Central Business District following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Monday, March 2, 2020. China's manufacturing plunged in February as anti-virus controls shut down much of the world's second-largest economy, but companies are confident activity will revive following government stimulus efforts, according to two surveys. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

The lantern decorations for the upcoming celebration of Buddha's birthday on April 30 are reflected on the windows as a woman wears a face mask at Jog... The lantern decorations for the upcoming celebration of Buddha's birthday on April 30 are reflected on the windows as a woman wears a face mask at Jogyesa temple in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The number of infections of the COVID-19 disease spread around the globe. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the nex... A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the next couple of weeks as crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19, which began in China late last year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FEBRUARY 28-MARCH 5, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

