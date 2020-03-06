  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By  Associated Press
2020/03/06 12:25
A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the nex...
The lantern decorations for the upcoming celebration of Buddha's birthday on April 30 are reflected on the windows as a woman wears a face mask at Jog...
A security guard wearing protective gear peeps out from an entrance gate of a construction site at the Central Business District following the coronav...
In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, photo, a television reporter holds a microphone as she walks through a street vandalized in Tuesday's violence in New...
Streaks of rain and dark clouds are seen over the Kangra Valley in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The region saw heavy rains and thunderst...
Tomoyuki Sugano of the Yomiuri Giants pitches with a backdrop of empty stands during play in a preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and ...
An aerial view of Jumbo floating restaurants in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Hong Kong's Jumbo floating restaurants is closed "until further not...
Police subdue hostage taker Alchie Paray, center, as he speaks to the waiting media shortly after releasing all his hostages at the V-Mall in Manila, ...
A man with a mask walk through torii gates at the Hie Shrine In Tokyo, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The number of infections of the COVID-19 disease spread ...
People wearing face masks attend Mass at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The church decided to replace Sund...
Politician Muhyiddin Yassin, second in white shirt, talks to media outside his house after he being appointed as new prime minister in Kuala Lumpur, M...

FEBRUARY 28-MARCH 5, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

